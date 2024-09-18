When Jade Cargill made the jump from AEW to WWE, her life and career changed in more ways than one.

Now sure, technically, she hasn't become a World Champion, broken into the mainstream, or been cast in her dream role as Storm in the MCU – that is, after all, what “A Storm is coming” is a reference to – but she's spent a few months learning the ropes, formed a faction with Bianca Belair, and Naomi called the Big 3 and even became a two-time Tag Team Champion alongside her in-ring partner, the “EST of WWE.”

And yet, in an interview with The Masked Men Show, Cargill revealed that there have been some challenges associated with her run in WWE, too, as ever since the Royal Rumble, she's been hitting the road constantly, wrestling with and against some of the best talent the WWE Universe has to offer on a grueling schedule filled with television tapings, house shows, and PLEs both international and domestic.

“I came out with the Royal Rumble, but I have consistently been working since Mania. The travel is brutal. It's very, very brutal and the crazy thing about it is this, and I know B (Bianca Belair) talks about this all the time. This isn't even half of what they used to do for travel,” Cargill explained via Covalent TV.



“The fact that we travel internationally, and then we have to turn around, and people have to go to RAW, and their clocks have to be on point to whatever time change they're in right now, I think that's crazy. You have to go out there. You have to perform. You have to be 100% in front of all these people, regardless if you're jet lagged, if you're beat up from a week tour like we just had in Germany, and then had to go off and have a PLE that Saturday. That is very much different for me because I was so used to working one day a week, maybe two days a week, traveling on the same day and leaving the next morning as early as I can. One thing for sure, and again, B can attest to this, is you literally share your life with the WWE Universe, and I'm not used to that. I would say that the biggest challenge to this all is the travel. Yes, you take all the bumps. Yes, you go in the ring. Yes, all this stuff, but travel is the biggest part of it all.”

You know, you do have to feel for Cargill, as going from working one, maybe two shows a week in AEW as an attraction wrestler, with almost all of her matches lasting less than 10 minutes and all but two of them resulting in a victory, to working the WWE circuit has to be a pretty big adjustment, especially since she has a young daughter at home. Say what you will about how she's being booked in WWE versus AEW, the quality of her matches, or the fact that she's somehow only wrestled four singles matches on television, but that schedule is unfortunate for both Cargill and her family, even if it provides plenty of joy to fans around the wrestling world.

Jade Cargill is motivated by recent PLE exclusions

Elsewhere during her appearance on The Masked Men Show, Cargill was asked about being left off of recent Premium Live Events, with WWE opting not to place the two women on a match at Bad Blood in Atlanta only for “That Chick” to instead be used at a “Pre-Show Hospitality event” for ticket buyers.

While some wrestlers may be in their feelings about being left off a show or having to rub elbows with fans while holding a championship belt, Cargill is instead taking it as motivation, as she ultimately wants to raise the belt's prestige with Belair.

“It's motivation. I would say it's motivation for us to go out there and perform and have our fans go and beg for us to be on these PLEs like they've been doing. If we go out there and we continue to crush our matches, they're going to do nothing but want more and more of it. Right now, I believe that [Bianca] and I are reviving these belts and wanting to elevate these belts to new heights. So our job is to continue to elevate the women's division. As far as the tag team division, [we want to] get on more PLEs, and we just performed, people loved that. We're gonna continue to perform and be on more and more and more. The motivation is there,” Cargill explained via Fightful.

“I want to be on as many PLEs as possible, but at the same time, it's a dog-eat-dog world out here, and so many people, so many talents that want to be on these PLEs, and there's not a lot of matches right now. So I don't take offense to it when we aren't on them, but I just know I'm rooting for the girls when it's their turn on it. Because I know it's gonna be our turn, we're gonna want them to root for us, so we're just gonna keep doing our thing and take these titles to as many places as possible.”

Is it absolutely insane that Cargill is being used for a meet-and-greet instead of wrestling a match in Atlanta? Yes, why Paul “Triple H” Levesque is so afraid of just booking a sixth match on a show – or going the AEW route and giving fans a digital pre-show – is beyond confusing. Still, if Cargill can make a positive out of the situation, or at least do so publicly, in the end, it will only spell good things heading into the future for not only “That Chick” but her tag team and the tag team division as a whole.