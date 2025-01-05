Change could be coming with the regular season nearly over for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson admitted that the team's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts could be his last as head coach. However, Pederson might not be the only one out of a job once the season ends. Rumors are starting to surface that the Jaguars could also move on general manager Trent Baalke.

Before joining the Jaguars, Baalke spent several seasons as the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. He was eventually given his walking papers and joined the Jags as their vice president of player personnel in 2020. When they fired then-general manager Dave Caldwell later that year, Baalke became the general manager on an interim basis. After an extensive search, he got the job full-time in 2021.

Since then, Baalke has drafted franchise cornerstones Tyson Campbell, Walker Little, Travon Walker, and more recently, rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. However, despite the strong draft record, the Jaguars are still 25-37 under Baalke, so things still haven't been perfect either.

What Trent Baalke has done wrong with the Jaguars

Although Baalke has demonstrated a strong ability to construct the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster through successful NFL Draft selections, he has faced significant challenges navigating free agency. High-profile signings such as defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, cornerback Ronald Darby, and defensive lineman Arik Armstead have failed to meet expectations, providing insufficient return on investment over the past three seasons.

Baalke's ineffective approach to free agency has significantly weakened his reputation as a general manager, leading to growing skepticism about his ability to identify and acquire valuable talent. This ongoing struggle poorly reflects his decision-making skills and limits the team's competitiveness. Furthermore, his failure to establish a cohesive relationship with the coaching staff further complicates matters, hindering the organization's ability to develop a unified strategy and effectively implement plans on the field.

To ensure Trevor Lawrence reaches his full potential as a quarterback, the Jaguars must prioritize hiring a young, innovative, offensive-minded head coach who can bring fresh ideas and strategies to the team. However, Baalke may dampen the allure of this position. The general manager's difficult management style and questionable decisions in free agency have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and frustration. A prospective coach might think twice about stepping into an environment where Baalke's influence looms, as his past moves have often hindered the team's development. If Baalke remains, it could significantly obstruct the Jaguars' efforts to build a competitive and thriving roster around Lawrence.