Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars trading for Calvin Ridley was one of the most shrewd moves at last year’s trade deadline. While Ridley is still getting up to speed in the Jaguars offense, head coach Doug Pederson is expecting big things from the wide receiver.

Ridley has been held out during the early portions of OTAs. However, Pederson confirmed that it’s just for precautionary measures as Jacksonville doesn’t want to take any chances with their new weapon, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

“We just want to be careful with him. He hasn’t played in awhile plus the injury,” Pederson said. “He has done an outstanding job for us. He’s the kind of guy you have to pump the brakes with. He wants to go fast and so hard out there in practice.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But he’s doing a really great job. He’s picking up the offense well,” Pederson continued. “The times he’s working with Trevor [Lawrence] they’re on the same page. They’re connecting. And those are good things to see right now in the offseason.”

Calvin Ridley was suspended all of last season due to a gambling violation. Still, the Jaguars traded the Atlanta Falcons a pair of draft picks to acquire the wide receiver. Coming off of a deep postseason run, Jacksonville is hoping Ridley provides an extra spark.

He joins the Jags with 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns over his four-year career. Doug Pederson might be pumping the brakes in OTAs. But when the Jaguars season comes, Ridley will be running on all gas.