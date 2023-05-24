The 2023-24 season is a big one for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have to prove that they can build off last season’s success and be a true force in a loaded AFC. Taking that next step could depend heavily on the success of Calvin Ridley, who is entering a critical year himself.

The 2020 All-Pro wide receiver was suspended for all of last season for gambling on NFL games in 2021. The Atlanta Falcons traded him to Jacksonville last November at the trade deadline. His road to redemption is off too a promising start, according to his new coaches.

“I’ve been impressed with him,” head coach Doug Pederson said, per Jaguars.com’s John Oehser. “He’s been focused, engaged, doing the things we asked him to do. It’s just being on the same page with Trevor {Lawrence}. He has done a great job in the classroom and he has been able to take that out to the field.”

The 28-year-old’s peak was 2020 when he recorded 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. For multiple reasons, both on and off the field, Ridley was unable to follow that up. The rising star of Trevor Lawrence and offensive ingenuity of Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor will present the Alabama standout with a golden comeback opportunity. He is not taking it for granted.

“The work he’s put in this offseason has been impressive in terms of meetings, the extra work he does,” Taylor said. “You can tell he is doing it because he comes in the next day, he’s got his list of questions that are very thought out.”

No one knows how long it will take for Calvin Ridley to shake off the rust and get physically and mentally locked-in for game action, but all he can do is make the most of this second chance.

So far, so good.