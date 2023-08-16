The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting ready for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. They're in the middle of training camp and have some difficult decisions to make about who will be in the starting lineup. Two players, Brandon Scherff, and Tyson Campbell, might have to look over their shoulders and try to keep their starting positions. The Jaguars want to do better than they did last year, so they need to figure out who will be their leaders on the field.

Jaguars' 2022 NFL Season

Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars defied expectations and had a good season in the NFL. They won 9 games and lost 8, which was good enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. They even won a game in the Wild Card Round, rallying from a 27-0 deficit to upset the Los Angeles Chargers. The team did well mainly because of then-second-year QB Trevor Lawrence. He was fantastic in 2022 and threw the ball for more than 4,100 yards and made 25 touchdowns. Running back Travis Etienne Jr also did a great job. He ran for more than 1,100 yards and scored five touchdowns. The defense of the Jaguars got much better, too. They allowed just 21.4 points per game.

The @jaguars had to run the table in their last 5 games to earn a playoff spot, & their reward was Justin Herbert’s @chargers. The Chargers came in hot, & @Trevorlawrencee was not. The 2nd year pro threw 4 picks in the first half. With the Jags down 27-0 the fans still cheered… pic.twitter.com/a2EFXUYkk0 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 15, 2023

Of course, we all know how they rallied to beat the Chargers in the playoffs. Lawrence threw for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Etienne had 121 total yards from scrimmage, while four different receivers got one touchdown. After that landmark win, the Jaguars couldn't get past the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the next round. That said, they lost by just one touchdown. Clearly, head coach Doug Pederson's first season in Jacksonville was much better than expected. Now, they want to do even better.

That said, now let's look at the two Jaguars first-stringers who might lose their starting jobs ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Challenges for Brandon Scherff

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big hopes for their right guard, Brandon Scherff, in the upcoming 2023 season. He didn't play very well in his first season with the team, but there are signs that he can do better this time. However, he shouldn't feel too comfortable about his starting position. 2023 seventh-round draft pick Cooper Hodges might just take his place. Hodges is a rookie who has shown he's very good during training camp. Even though he was picked in the later rounds of the draft, he looks like he's ready to play in the NFL. Heck, he may even start. He has all the strength and skills needed to be a good guard, and we'll see if he can eventually supplant Brandon Scherff in the starting unit.

2. Challenges for Tyson Campbell

Tyson Campbell wasn't able to play in a recent game because he got a concussion in practice. He's been recovering and will probably be back in the next game. However, if he can't play, other players can take his spot. Tre Herndon and Gregory Junior are both ready to step in.

Our money, though, is on Gregory Junior. He has been doing very well during training camp and the preseason games. He's been good at covering the other team's players, not letting them catch the ball. Junior even forced a fumble and recovered another fumble in different plays against the Cowboys in their first preseason game. If Junior continues to play at his level, coupled with Campbell's injury, it seems like we may see Junior in the starting unit this year.

Looking Forward to the 2023 NFL Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reasons to feel positive about the upcoming 2023 NFL season. They've made some important moves during the offseason, like re-signing Andrew Wingard and Dawuane Smoot. Of course, with Lawrence still under center and major weapons like Etienne, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram on board, this feels like a legitimate playoff team. That's the expectation now. Can coach Pederson and his boys exceed those expectations once more? We feel good about their chances.

The Road Ahead

As the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for the 2023 NFL season, they're facing some tough choices about who will be in the starting lineup. Both Brandon Scherff and Tyson Campbell should look over their shoulders and get better if they want to keep their starting roles. There is still a lot of time in the preseason, of course, so they can still definitely improve. If these players can get better, the Jaguars have a good chance of making it to the playoffs this year. With a strong team and a young and promising quarterback like Trevor Lawrence, they have the potential to be a playoff team. However, they need to make some tough decisions about who will lead them on the field.