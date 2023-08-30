The Jacksonville Jaguars are a dark horse Super Bowl contender for 2023, led by Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson and a cast of stars. Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley are expected to lead the team's aerial assault on opposing defenses, while starting tight end Evan Engram has the talent to make big plays.

Pederson and the Jaguars made a key decision on a former CFL quarterback. A Jacksonville rookie linebacker received devastating injury news that has detracted from the team's positive buzz heading into the regular season.

Now it has been revealed that one of the team's most well known members has been cut. Josh Pederson, a tight end and son of coach Doug Pederson, was let go prior to the unveiling of the Jaguars' 53-man NFL roster.

Josh Pederson was signed from the USFL back in July to provide depth behind Engram and others.

Josh Pederson is 25 years old and has never played a snap in the NFL. He played four years of football for the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and was not taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He later went on to play for the Houston Rattlers of the USFL before getting a chance with his father's team this summer. Josh Pederson did not have a catch in three preseason games, and made a mistake as a long snapper in an emergency situation.

This high snap on the Punt came by Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson.. pic.twitter.com/mWYpGTww0o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2023

The Jaguars kick off the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, September 10 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Lawrence, Ridley, 2022 receiving game star Christian Kirk, running back Travis Etienne and Engram will lead what could be a Super Bowl bound offense into battle against rookie Anthony Richardson and the Colts.