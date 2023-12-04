The Jaguars can take control of the AFC and secure playoff home-field advantage over the Chiefs if they win out.

After the Kansas City Chiefs were surprisingly upset by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the Jacksonville Jaguars now find themselves in the driver's seat in the AFC. The Jaguars could clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they are able to win the rest of their games, via Cameron Wolfe.

Jacksonville Jaguars control their own destiny for AFC’s number one seed and a playoff bye. If JAX wins out, the AFC goes thru DUVAL. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 4, 2023

Jaguars in great playoff position heading into Monday Night Football

The Jaguars will first need to take care of business on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacksonville heads into that game with an 8-3 record, while the Chiefs fell to 8-4 with the loss against the Packers.

It's a remarkable turn of events for a Jaguars team that started off the year losing two of their first three games. An important thing to keep in mind, however, is that the Chiefs have the tiebreaker advantage over the Jaguars, as they beat Jacksonville 17-9 way back in Week 2.

The Jaguars are in a good position to potentially win out the rest of the way, however, and secure home field advantage and a critical bye in the first week of the postseason. The biggest tests remaining for Jacksonville are likely in Week 14 at Cleveland and Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens at home. The Jaguars finish the season with games against Tampa Bay, Carolina, and Tennessee.

You could argue the Chiefs have an easier schedule than the Jaguars the rest of the way. Kansas City will play host to Buffalo in Week 14, but then will get four games against the Patriots, Raiders, Bengals, and Chargers. Baltimore (9-3) and Miami (9-3) are still very much in the hunt for the top seed as well.