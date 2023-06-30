The NFL has finally come down with a decision on Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for his violation of the league's policy on performance enhancing drug. Robinson has received a four-game suspension from the NFL, which he will serve in the upcoming 2023 regular season.

Cam Robinson has already apologized to the Jaguars organization, coaches, players, and supporters for the mistake that led to his suspension in a statement following the announcement of the punishment.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal. I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically.”

Cam Robinson can still play in NFL preseason games and take part in the training camp, but will not be on the field to help the Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, the Houston Texans in Week 3, and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. The first game he can play in the 2023 NFL season will be in a rematch at home against the Colts in Week 6.

With his suspension, Cam Robinson loses over $3.8 million in salary and bonus, according to Spotrac.