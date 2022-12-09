By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Friday, per Tom Pelissero. Henderson Jr. opened the season with the Los Angeles Rams before getting cut after 10 games. The Jaguars claimed Henderson Jr., but released him before he even played one snap in Jacksonville.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is a steady option out of the backfield when given the opportunity. He ran for just shy of 700 yards last year in only 12 games. Henderson Jr. scored 5 touchdowns in both 2020 and 2021 with the Rams. Through 10 games in 2022, Henderson Jr. rushed for 283 yards to go along with 3 rushing TDs.

The Rams’ initial decision to cut Henderson Jr. caught the NFL world by surprise. However, he seemed to be fine with it given his Twitter reaction.

Jacksonville planned on utilizing him in a depth role. But as aforementioned, playing time never came to fruition for Darrell Henderson Jr. with the Jaguars.

In addition to the Darrell Henderson Jr. decision, the Jaguars are also facing a Trevor Lawrence injury concern. The young QB recently broke his silence on his toe injury.

“‘That’s the plan.’ — Trevor Lawrence on if he plans to play on Sunday. Said he’s feeling better today than the last few days,” Jaguars beat reporter John Shipley shared on Twitter.

The Jaguars’ chances of reaching the postseason are slim given their 4-8 record. Perhaps Darrell Henderson Jr. will find new life with a contender following Jacksonville’s decision to waive him. At just 25-years old, one would imagine he will receive another chance with a team at some point.