The Jacksonville Jaguars were blown out by the Detroit Lions 52-6 on Sunday. A report circulated before the game that Doug Pederson would be fired after the game. The play on the field did nothing to help that. Pederson spoke on Monday before heading out on the bye week. He was asked if he met with owner Shad Khan and his answer surprised people. Ari Meirov posted the quotes on social media.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says he has not spoken to owner Shad Khan today,” Meirov posted. “'Not yet,' Pederson says.”

Pederson could start cleaning house himself and firing coaches but he said that won't be happening.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he’s not looking to fire any coaches on his staff, ‘If you’re gonna point any fingers, point at me.'”

Pederson has a statue in Philadelphia but has not endeared himself to the Jacksonville faithful. The Jaguars are 20-25 under his tutelage and have two brutal end-of-seasons. He was in charge for the tough loss to the Chiefs in 2022 and the collapse at the end of 2023. Now, they are 2-9 and the season appears to be over.

Jaguars must get the house in order before 2025

The roster Pederson has been handed is among the worst in the league. Trevor Lawrence has very few targets, their offensive line is miserable, and their secondary has been cooked. Injuries have hurt them as well, but their depth has been exposed. The future lies with Lawrence, who was terrible before he got hurt.

The good news for the former first-overall pick is that Mac Jones has been worse. The Jaguars have proven that Jones is not a starting quarterback, which is not much of an accomplishment. Despite his brutal play since the middle of last season, Lawrence has to be their franchise guy.

If Pederson is not fired before their next game in Week 13, his job will be to clean up the offense and defense for the next coach. If an interim coach comes in, they have to install discipline like Darren Rizzi has done in New Orleans. Either way, the playoffs are out of contention for the AFC playoffs.