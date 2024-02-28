When a team's year ends in ruins or in gut-wrenching fashion, a big offseason is essential. The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh and the Dallas Cowboys could target a Pro Bowl running back, but what will the Jacksonville Jaguars have up their sleeve after their late-season disintegration? Well, part of the plan could entail keeping one of their most intriguing offensive talents.
Jags general manager Trent Baalke shrewdly acquired wide receiver Calvin Ridley during his NFL-issued suspension for gambling, with the expectation of him becoming a critical piece of their passing attack in the 2023-24 campaign. The pairing did not go quite as planned (76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns), and now the 29-year-old is likely to hit free agency this March.
Jacksonville might be motivated to run it back with Ridley, though, in the hopes that he can revert closer to the form that earned him Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020-21. The team's head coach seems to be of that mindset, at least.
“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he would love to get WR Calvin Ridley back ‘if possible,'” ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported on Tuesday. “If team re-signs Ridley before FA begins they send a second-round pick to Atlanta. It's a third if they sign him after that.”
Jaguars face dilemma with Calvin Ridley situation
Could this all be a strategic ploy by the organization to avoid losing a potentially valuable 2024 second-round draft selection? No assertions can be definitively made, obviously, but this would be a convenient loophole in their agreement with the Atlanta Falcons. Or as Falcons fans would call it, “complete hogwash.” If he signs elsewhere, however, then it could just mean that both sides are ready to move on.
No matter what happens, it appears unlikely that Jacksonville will use the franchise tag on Calvin Ridley. Regardless of what transpires in free agency, the team must prioritize the offensive unit. Signing quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a huge contract extension, which many anticipate, will be pointless if there are not productive players around him.
Trent Baalke, Doug Pederson and the entire Jaguars front office has a stressful and pivotal few weeks ahead of them.