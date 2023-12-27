As the Jaguars' playoff hopes slip away, Doug Pederson is 'optimistic,' some much-needed reinforcements are on the way.

Once the heavy favorites in the NFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their playoff hopes slowly slip away with four straight losses. But as the Jaguars try to stop the bleeding, Trevor Lawrence at least seems close to getting one of his best offensive linemen back.

Jacksonville opened Cam Robinson's 21-day practice window. Head coach Doug Pederson is “optimistic,” Robinson can return soon with the lineman suiting up in Week 17 deemed a possibility, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Robinson suffered a knee injury in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. At the time, his timetable to return was 4-6 weeks. With Robinson already missing four games, he is eligible to come off of IR. The Jaguars now have 21-days to activate the tackle. With Pederson's optimism, that seems like an inevitability.

The tackle has started seven games this season for the Jags, earning a 63.5 grade from PFF. He has allowed three sacks and two penalties over his 408 snaps. More than just the 2023 season, Robinson has become a staple of Jacksonville's offensive line, making 82 starts since 2017.

The Jaguars are laser focused on finishing out their 2023 strong, which is where Robinson would come in handy. Trevor Lawrence has been sacked 35 this season, tied for ninth-most in the NFL. With injuries starting to pile up for Lawrence, keeping him upright in the pocket will be crucial.

Cam Robinson will be looking to do exactly that upon his return. Doug Pederson is confident that return happens sooner rather than later. The Jaguars are in desperate need of a boost before watching their once sterling playoff dreams fall flat on their face.