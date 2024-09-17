The Jacksonville Jaguars have started out 0-2 to begin the 2024 season, a disappointing record for a team hoping to get back to the playoffs. They hope to get Evan Engram back from injury before they hit the road and face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Engram was a late scratch before the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns, tweaking his hamstring. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Engram's injury is a week-to-week matter that the team is feeling optimistic about right now, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.

“[H]e’s out there running around and getting himself loose for the game, and obviously felt something in his hamstring,” Pederson said, via PFT. “So, it was significant enough to keep him out and hold him out of the football game yesterday. We’ll see where he is this week. Optimistic, but we’ve just got to see. Hamstrings can be funny. So, it’s kind of a week-to-week deal right now with him.”

Jaguars TE Evan Engram working back from hamstring injury

The Jaguars have an extra day for Engram to recover. It's not much but it’s something. Being without their Pro Bowl tight end will be a tough blow.

Without Engram, the Jags will have to rely on Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas and Christian Kirk in the passing game, as well as running back Travis Etienne. The offense doesn’t look great right now. The personnel besides Engram isn’t that bad but the results so far have been a letdown.

The Bills will be a tough test for the Jaguars. Josh Allen will be a lot for their defense to handle and Trevor Lawrence must step up for Jacksonville to have a chance. The vibes around the 2022 AFC South champions are low and may sink lower with a big loss to Buffalo.