After their 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 0-2 on the young NFL season. Making matters worse, Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who missed Week 2’s matchup against the Browns, doesn’t seem any closer to returning to action for Jacksonville when Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson provided an update on his starting tight end, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says TE Evan Engram, who injured his hamstring in pre-game warmups on Sunday, “is a little bit further away.” Sounds like at least very much up in the air for MNF.”

After Sunday’s loss, Pederson was optimistic about Engram’s potential return from his hamstring injury for Week 3. However, he was realistic in his explanation that hamstring injuries are challenging to gauge a specific timeline for most players, per NBC Sports’ Myles Simmons.

“[H] e’s out there running around and getting himself loose for the game and obviously felt something in his hamstring,” Pederson said. “So, it was significant enough to keep him out and hold him out of the football game yesterday. We’ll see where he is this week. Optimistic, but we’ve just got to see. Hamstrings can be funny. So, it’s kind of a week-to-week deal right now with him.”

The Jaguars will face the Bills at Buffalo on Monday Night Football.

Jaguars lose to Browns 18-13 in Week 2

Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars mustered up one field goal in the final frame of their 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. With a chance to win the game on a 33-yard pass to Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange, Lawrence’s pass fell incomplete when the game clock expired.

He finished the game 14 of 30 for 220 yards. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 52 yards, including the team’s lone touchdown against the Browns. After the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson’s frustration spilled into his postgame press conference, per Jaguars.com’s John Oesher.

“I’m at a loss,” Pederson said. “We’ve been together for a while now. We shouldn’t be playing the way we’re playing. We shouldn’t be coaching the way we’re coaching. I take accountability there. It starts with me. Then, it goes to the assistant coaches and players. I just know that we’re a better football team than what we played today.”

The Jaguars rallied from a 16-3 deficit and pulled to within three (16-13) before a critical penalty denied Lawrence’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk.