The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got in the win column on Sunday, ending a four-game slide with a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts. As they try to roll that momentum over into this week, they got some positive injury news.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that tight end Evan Engram, one of the Jaguars' best pass catchers, is likely to play this week, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter. Engram has been out since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury.

“I think the chances of him getting back in here this week are pretty good,” Pederson said, per Schefter.

The Jags could be adding Engram back into the offense at just the right time. They found something that worked on Sunday as they exploded for 37 points, marking really the first time this season that the offense has consistently been able to find answers. Adding an explosive weapon like Engram should only help them on that side of the ball.

Engram is coming off of the best season of his career in 2023, where he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns. He has become one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets, and the two will see if they can keep that connection going in Week 6.

Jags head to friendly London looking to build win streak

The Jaguars still have a long ways to go if they want to reach their goals and make the playoffs this season, but Sunday was a good start on the right path. Picking top a win over a division rival is always a positive, even if there were concerning elements of the game.

The offense has to be the main takeaway for Doug Pederson and company. Coming into Sunday's game, Trevor Lawrence and the Jags had failed to score more than 20 points in a game, but they blew up for 37 points against the Colts. They may have found something in the run game with Tank Bigsby getting a majority of the snaps instead of Travis Etienne Jr. Bigsby ran wild with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Etienne was not as effective, with 17 yards on six carries.

Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continued his phenomenal first season, finishing with five catches for 122 yards and an 85-yard touchdown. Lawrence looked much more comfortable and was operating at a high level at quarterback.

The defense was a major problem still, and getting carved up by a Colts offense without Anthony Richardson or Jonathan Taylor is not a good look. However, the vibes of getting a win should be a big boost for the Jaguars. They will get a chance to pick up their second win in a row in London against the Chicago Bears, where the offense will try to keep all of that momentum rolling.