Evan Engram made an immediate impact after joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. After Engram and the Jaguars were able to agree on a long-term extension, the tight end couldn't hold his excitement.

Jacksonville signed Engram to a three-year, $41.25 million contract. Once the deal was announced, Engram had just two words for Jaguars fans.

“I'm home.”

Engram started all 17 games for the Jaguars this past season, catching 73 passes for 766 yards and four touchdowns. He set new career-highs in receptions and yardage while scoring the most touchdowns of his career since his rookie season.

Alongside his personal stats, it was clear that Engram was a natural fit in Jacksonville's offense. He ranked third on the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. While Calvin Ridley will join the wide receiver mix this year, Engram has already built a rapport with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars giving him a $41 million extension shows that Jacksonville was clearly impressed with his debut. That debut ended with the Jags winning the AFC South and going on an improbable playoff run. As they look to run it back in 2023, Jacksonville wanted to ensure that Engram was along for the ride.

Evan Engram's career with the New York Giants fizzled out after an impressive rookie season. His year with the Jaguars gave the tight end an opportunity to rebound and completely revamp his career. The narrative surrounding Engram has gone from bust to vital receiving threat. After unlocking Engram's skills, the Jaguars wanted to make sure he didn't leave town anytime soon.