While Doug Pederson deals with mundane injury news, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to make a major change. And if the fans have their say, their demand, via plane, that owner Shad Khan fire the general manager will come true.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan under pressure to make changes

It has been a long year for the Jaguars, who entered Sunday’s game with a record of 3-12. They’ve had losing streaks of 4, 5, and currently are engaged in a two-game skid.

The Jaguars have posted two winning seasons since hiring Baalke as director of player personnel in 2020. He became the general manager in 2021. But things have gone south, even further south than Jacksonville.

Part of the problem with Baalke is Trevor Lawrence, who simply hasn’t lived up to his “generational talent” billing. Baalke chose the low-hanging fruit in the 2021 NFL Draft, but perhaps the fruit had a little rot in it.

Before the 2024 season, the Jaguars’ signings of defensive lineman Arik Armstead, wideout Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse and defensive backs Ronald Darby and Darnell Savage, haven’t paid big dividends.

Also, the Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a $72 million deal without him providing a great impact.

Earlier this year, Khan offered support for Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson, according to jacksonville.com.

“I still believe in them,” Khan said. “I believe in the players, (and) I believe in the coaching staff. (Also), I believe in Trent [Baalke]. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan. But the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities.”

Khan said he still has a high level expectation for the franchise.

“I expect us to be competitive and winning every year,” Khan said. “And we have graduated to that point and not be someone we don't know. So, sharing my expectations, I believe that. The coaches who are there, players who are there, they're coming here to win and if they're not comfortable with that, they shouldn't be here. That's the team institution we want to be.”