The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed linebacker Foye Oluokun on injured reserve due to a foot injury, specifically plantar fasciitis, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. Oluokun, one of the team's defensive leaders, is expected to miss several weeks but will avoid surgery. His absence is a significant blow to a Jaguars defense that has struggled in the first three weeks of the season.

Oluokun's injury comes as Jacksonville remains winless with an 0-3 record. The linebacker has been a standout for the team, recording 22 tackles and a sack in the first three games. His presence will be sorely missed as the Jaguars attempt to turn their season around. By landing on injured reserve, Oluokun will be sidelined for at least four games, leaving Jacksonville without one of its top playmakers on defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved quickly to address the loss, elevating cornerback Christian Braswell and linebacker Tanner Muse from the practice squad ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans. The team has also promoted tight end Josiah Deguara to the active roster, bolstering depth on the offensive side.

In addition to Oluokun's injury, the Jaguars will also be without safety Darnell Savage, who has been dealing with a quad injury since Week 1. Savage was downgraded from questionable to out for Week 4 and will not travel with the team to Houston. His absence adds further challenges to a defense that has struggled to find consistency early in the season.

Foye Oluokun’s injury leaves a significant gap in Jacksonville's defense, a unit that was expected to be one of the team's strengths entering the season. His leadership and playmaking abilities will be hard to replace, especially as the team faces a critical stretch in its schedule. With Savage still unavailable, the Jaguars are now relying on younger, less experienced players to step up.

Jacksonville's defense will be tested as it navigates these next few weeks without two of its key contributors. The team will need strong performances from Braswell, Muse, and other members of the defense to stay competitive as they look to secure their first win of the season.