Published November 25, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

To say that the Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling right now would be an understatement. This team has lost six out of their last seven games as they head to what seems to be another wasted season. One could argue, however, that the emergence of Trevor Lawrence in his sophomore campaign could be considered one of the bright spots in an otherwise forgettable campaign for Jacksonville.

Lawrence was recently asked by the media to share his thoughts on accountability amid his team’s brutal stretch. Jaguars fans are going to love what their young star had to say as Lawrence refused to throw his teammates under the bus. He did pretty much the exact opposite, actually:

“Whether you win, lose, play well, or don’t play well, it’s never all about me, so that’s the main thing I try to keep in mind,” Lawrence said earlier this week, via Adam Stites of Jags Wire. “Always, I’ve tried to just put everything on me, I’d rather take too much of the blame than not, so even if a receiver drops the ball or it’s a play someone’s got to catch or it’s a running back or whatever it is, I always try to just, it’s starts with, ‘Hey, my bad. Let’s talk through it, figure it out,’ whatever it is.

“That’s just on the field. When it comes to coming up here after a game where I don’t play well or whatever it is where we lose, at the end of the day, even if I do play well, and we lose, we still didn’t get it done. There’s always things that you can do better.”

For what it’s worth, Lawrence has been playing some pretty good football of late — all things considered, of course. The second-year QB had a solid outing in their Week 10 loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 29-of-40 passes for 259 yards. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick also scored two touchdowns while also adding 26 rushing yards on four carries. Lawrence has been relatively impressive of late, but this clearly hasn’t been enough for the Jaguars.

It is also worth noting that Trevor Lawrence made his comments shortly after the New York Jets decided to axe Zach Wilson from the starting lineup. Unlike Lawrence, Wilson has been unimpressive in his second year in the NFL. The former, on the other hand, seems to have taken a major step as a sophomore, proving the Jaguars’ decision to take him over Wilson the right call to make — for now, at least.