The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 0-3 after taking an embarrassing 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. But to make matters even worse, the Jaguars couldn't even leave the stadium after facing defeat.

Jacksonville's plane dealt with a mechanical issue after the game. The team wasn't able to depart from Buffalo until after 1 a.m., via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

While the Jaguars had plenty of time to think with the delay, there weren't many positives to take away from their Monday Night Football loss. Jacksonville allowed Buffalo to score 13 unanswered points to start the game. They'd get on the board via a field goal in the second quarter. However, the Bills then scored three straight touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Josh Allen had himself a field day against Jacksonville's defense, completing 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Bills in rushing, gaining 44 yards on his six carries. Buffalo as a whole gained 388 yards of total offense.

The Jaguars were not as successful, gaining 239 yards. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 21-of-38 passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jacksonville averaged just 3.5 yards per play and couldn't find their rhythm offensively.

Their forthcoming plane malfunction only rubbed salt in the wound. Once they get back to Jacksonville, the Jaguars will need to regroup and find a way to bounce back.

Jaguars suffering through slow start

At 0-3, the Jaguars need to find a spark in a hurry if they don't want to fall out of the playoff race. However, Jacksonville will need a major resurgence if they're to someday be viewed as a contender.

Their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins was understandable. Tua Tagovailoa was still healthy, and Jacksonville only lost by three. However, the Jaguars fell to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 in a game where Deshaun Watson threw for 186 scoreless yards. Their loss to the Bills showcased how bad things can truly get.

Through the first three weeks, Jacksonville ranks 26th in total defense, allowing 361.7 yards per game. Their offense has been worse, ranking 27th by averaging 276.3 yards per game.

Jacksonville's plane not taking off was some cruel irony based off how their early season has gone. The Jaguars' only hope is to hit the jets in a hurry and finally get themselves off the runway.