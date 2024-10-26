The Miami Dolphins have officially activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve, leading to the release of backup quarterback Tim Boyle from the active roster. Tagovailoa, who had been sidelined in the NFL’s concussion protocol, cleared the league’s final medical checks and is set to return as the starter in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Boyle, initially signed as an additional depth option, stepped in as an emergency backup when Tyler Huntley went down. With Huntley now on injured reserve, the Dolphins reassessed their quarterback depth chart. Following Tagovailoa’s activation, Miami moved to release Boyle to make room for their primary starter. Skylar Thompson, who has seen action in Tagovailoa’s absence, will now serve as the backup, adding stability to the lineup for Week 8. With a 2-4 record following a Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Miami hopes Tagovailoa’s return will help spark a midseason turnaround.

In addition to the quarterback adjustments, the Dolphins promoted veteran long snapper Matt Overton and defensive lineman Neil Farrell from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. Overton’s experience strengthens Miami’s special teams, while Farrell provides additional depth in the defensive rotation as the Dolphins prepare for a critical matchup.

To further secure depth, Miami added veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard to the practice squad, bringing six years of NFL experience as an additional layer of support in the quarterback room.

With Tagovailoa back in the starting role, Miami is hopeful his presence will bring the consistency and leadership necessary to revitalize the offense. The Dolphins currently sit in second place in the AFC East just behind the 5-2 Buffalo Bills. The team is relying on these strategic roster moves to build momentum, focusing on cohesion and resilience as they aim to solidify their standing in the division heading into the season’s second half.