The Los Angeles Chargers are back on the field for the first time since their playoff collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chargers OTAs started Monday, a little more than four months after Los Angeles blew a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars on Wild-Card Weekend. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack were among the Chargers players’ who spoke about the loss and seem determined to make up for yet another playoff disappointment.

“If you’re not motivated to win and to play this is the wrong job for you,” Joey Bosa told reporters at OTAs, noting that he tries not to think about how the Chargers were on the wrong side of a historic playoff comeback.

The Chargers led the Jaguars 27-0 late in the second quarter of their wild-card matchup. Four Trevor Lawrence interceptions appeared to all but ensure that Los Angeles was headed to the divisional playoffs. Jacksonville had other plans, outscoring Los Angeles 31-3 in the game’s final 31 minutes.

Lawrence finished the game with four touchdowns and 288 passing yards. Mack led the Chargers with eight sacks during the 2022 regular season. He was the only Los Angeles player who recorded a full sack in the embarrassing defeat.

Mack recalled telling Chargers safety Derwin James that the loss “feels like a bad dream, a nightmare,” according to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.

“(We’re) putting in the work to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Mack said.

The Chargers’ offense deserves just as much blame for the Jaguars’ improbable win. Los Angeles didn’t score another touchdown after Justin Herbert connected with Gerald Everett on a touchdown pass halfway through the second quarter.

The Chargers are seeking their first Super Bowl in franchise history. They only have two playoff wins since 2009.