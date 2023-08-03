Almost two years following the Urban Meyer tenure, more details about his problematic time as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to light. Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, a.k.a “Dewey,” is sharing an old story from when Meyer threatened to cut Wingard for calling him a rookie head coach.

Wingard, who has previously shared his distaste of their old coach, recalled how Meyer was furious for being called this. “He says, ‘Dewey, why the hell did you call me a rookie head coach? Tell me why. If it was anybody else right now, you’d already be cut,’” per Tyler Dunne of Go Long.

Wingard went on to say, “Explain yourself to me is essentially what he said. So I had to freaking save face and tell him how much I love him and how he’s the greatest coach ever. … You’re sitting there on your off-night chilling and you get a call from your head coach: ‘Hey, I’m going to cut you if you don’t apologize for calling me a rookie head coach.’”

Though Meyer had experience as a head coach in college football, he was a rookie head coach in the NFL. Wingard did not say anything wrong, and Meyer clearly overreacted.

Along with leading the Jaguars to just a 2-11 record, Meyer was responsible for several other wrongdoings. During his short Meyer kicked kicker Josh Lambo, broke NFL practice rules, and danced intimately with a woman who is not his wife. He was fired after just 13 games.

Andrew Wingard now enters his fifth season with the Jaguars after going undrafted out of Wyoming in 2019. He is in a much better place with the new coaching staff, and signed a three-year contract extension earlier this offseason.