As the Jacksonville Jaguars look for a new head coach this offseason, and probably some new players, owner Shad Khan noted every player on the team has a voice, not just Trevor Lawrence, poking at Aaron Rodgers' possible influence over the years, per Mia O'Brien on X.

“Asked about if Trevor Lawrence will have a say, Shad Khan says he talks to all players — not just Trevor — regularly,” O'Brien wrote. ” ‘Let's be clear — this isn't a second coming of Aaron Rodgers 2.0.' ”

Khan appears to be hinting at the idea that Lawrence won't have the same type of influence Rodgers seemingly had in Green Bay and New York. While nothing was ever truly confirmed, it seemed like multiple upper-management decisions were influenced by Rodgers' wants.

And while that isn't all bad, it can get ugly if the decisions push the team back after things don't work out.

When a quarterback, who might not be tied to the team long-term, has a wishlist of free-agent acquisitions and coaches, those players and coaches must work out.

That's especially true if the team is going out on a limb to appease their quarterback, who— again— might not be tied to the team long-term.

For example, it's like letting a grocery store manager decide the staffing and general management, only to walk away in a year if it doesn't work.

While Khan is clearly avoiding the Rodgers technique by ensuring the Jaguars build their staff correctly this time, he's listening to all the players' input.

Trevor Lawrence won't be hand-picking Jaguars' next HC, per owner Shad Khan

Since being drafted with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it's been a bit of a struggle for Lawrence and the Jaguars.

His first head coach in the NFL was Urban Meyer, who was fired before his first season with the Jaguars even finished.

Jacksonville fired Meyer after 13 games, making his tenure with the team one of the shortest in NFL history. Considering the 2-11 record, his scandals, and the team's overall opinion of him, there wasn't much helping Meyer's case to remain the Jaguars' head coach.

Now, after firing Doug Pederson (22-29), the Jaguars are on the prowl again, looking to hire a head coach who can bring this team to relevancy within a loaded AFC conference.

Although there's hope they can find a head coach who can utilize Lawrence's talents, the Jaguars' quarterback won't be the only one involved in influencing the team's decision.