The Jacksonville Jaguars need a major spark going into the 2025 NFL Draft, and they could get that by picking Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre released his latest version of the NFL mock draft, providing his explanations towards specific picks in the first round. With the fifth pick, he projected the Jaguars to select the Colorado star if he were to fall to them as he is considered to be one of the top picks.

“This rotten secondary could get a big-time playmaker, who probably flashes a few times on offense, too. Might even overtake Trevor Lawrence as the team’s most popular player in a year,” McIntyre said.

How Jaguars benefit from picking Travis Hunter in NFL Draft

Picking Travis Hunter gives the Jacksonville Jaguars an opportunity to bolster the roster on both sides of the ball.

The Jaguars suffered many lows throughout the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with a 4-13 record. Injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and other key players alongside inconsistent performances prevented the team from having any winning momentum.

Their receiving corps proved to be a weakness, especially after Lawrence's top target Christian Kirk went down with a season-ending injury. The team ranked 24th with 218.6 receiving yards per game and 29th in receiving touchdowns with 19.

The defense also had issues throughout the season. They ranked 28th in scoring defense, being dead-last with 270.9 receiving yards allowed per game and 26th in total receiving touchdowns given up with 29.

This is where Hunter comes in as his high-level skillset as a two-way player would be monumental to the Jaguars' making a lot of effort on defense. At receiver this past season, he made 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns; at cornerback, he made 32 tackles, 11 pass deflections and four interceptions.

If the Jaguars have a chance to head into the 2025-26 season with a high level of optimism, picking Hunter would be a major reason for that to happen.