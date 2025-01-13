Travis Hunter just had one of the most memorable Heisman-winning seasons of the 21st century. The Colorado star played on both sides of the ball, thriving as both a receiver and a cornerback. That skill set was unheard of in modern-day football prior to his emergence, which has made him one of the most anticipated NFL Draft prospects in recent memory.

However, it is somewhat unclear where Hunter will actually be drafted. Most draft experts have him as the top prospect in this class, but he is polarizing as a draft figure because it is unclear how sustainable playing two ways is in the NFL. Not to mention, the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and signal-callers tend to go at the top of the draft in most years. That means Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders might actually end up as the first overall pick. Hunter certainly could go number one, though, but he could also slide down the board on draft day like we've seen with elite prospects before. So, check out the gallery to see what Travis Hunter looks like in the uniform of all 32 NFL teams now that we know the order of the first 18 picks for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals

A top-tier cornerback is arguably the Arizona Cardinals' biggest need ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Something would have had to have gone drastically wrong if Travis Hunter was available when the Cardinals select at pick 16, though. However, trade-ups are always on the table.

Atlanta Falcons

Travis Hunter's college coach was Deion Sanders, arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history and a clear mentor for the draft prospect. Sanders played for five NFL teams, but he was drafted by – and arguably had his best stint with – the Atlanta Falcons. Following in his coach's footsteps and ending up in Atlanta would be pretty cool.

Of course, Hunter in a Falcons jersey will remind fans of Sanders and the cornerback position, but nobody is forgetting he can play receiver, too. First-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was named the Falcons' starting quarterback at the end of the regular season, and as is the case with all young signal-callers, you want to surround young quarterbacks with plenty of talent to throw the ball to.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers started the 2024 season off slow. Bryce Young was benched early, and he started to look like an all-time draft bust. Eventually, Young took over the starting quarterback job again, and he and his Panthers saw a late-season resurgence. Now, instead of trying to find a replacement for Young, the Panthers will likely be looking to find him more help.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears went all in on a makeover last offseason. They drafted generational quarterback prospect Caleb Williams first overall before taking receiver Rome Odunze a few picks later. Keenan Allen, Gerald Everett, and D'Andre Swift were all brought in via trade or free agency, too.

It didn't work, though, as Chicago only won five games, and they had late-game blunder after late-game blunder. There is still hope for the future, but Travis Hunter probably won't be apart of it, considering the team desperately needs more help in the trenches than at the skill positions.

Dallas Cowboys

Everyone knows Jerry Jones likes to make a splash. Travis Hunter would be the ultimate splash for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys hold the 12th pick. The last time they drafted there, they selected Micah Parsons, who has since become one of the best players in the league.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions looked unstoppable during the 2024 season. They averaged a league-leading 33.2 points per game en route to winning 15 games, and their defense was pretty great, too, despite suffering through a ton of injuries. What could make a great offense and a great defense better? Travis Hunter could.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have Jaire Alexander, but cornerback is still arguably the team's biggest need. There is plenty of depth at receiver in Green Bay, which makes you think that the team could have Hunter focus on the defensive end, but there also isn't a clear 1A pass-catcher on the roster, so Hunter could still make an impact on both sides of the football.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead is most known for trading away draft picks for veterans. If there was a prospect to target in a trade, though, it would be the two-way superstar out of Colorado. A trio of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Travis Hunter is almost unfathomable, and it would certainly be enough to allow Matthew Stafford to thrive for a couple more seasons. Hunter is a much better prospect than just a third-option receiver, but the Rams have been in need of a third pass-catching threat for a while now.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will have a big decision to make this offseason. Former draft bust Sam Darnold looked like a franchise quarterback this year, but his contract ends after this season. The team also has high hopes for J.J. McCarthy, who they drafted in the first round of last year's draft.

It is unclear who will quarterback the team next season, but it is known that they will have a great duo of receivers to throw to. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison form one of the best receiver pairs in football. Travis Hunter would also thrive in the Vikings' offense because Kevin O'Connell is a play-calling genius. Likewise, Brian Flores was credited with the Vikings' impressive scheme and performances on defense this year. If there is a life where things could be a little bit easier for a two-way player, it would be playing for the Vikings right now.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have way too much money invested in older players. Having a young star to lead the way for the foreseeable future would be much welcomed in New Orleans. Plus, Chris Olave's concussion problems at least have to be a cause for concern when evaluating the state of the Saints' receiver room. The Saints are picking ninth in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New York Giants

The New York Giants will pick third in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they also desperately need a quarterback. Travis Hunter doesn't deserve to fall to pick three, but if he does, he might fall even further because of the Giants' need for a signal-caller. Then again, this is viewed as a two quarterback class, and a weak one at that.

It would be a huge reach for the Giants to take a quarterback at pick three if Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward went with the first two picks. Both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, picking first and second respectively, could convince themselves to go the route of quarterback. Malik Nabers and Hunter would entertain fans for a decade-plus if the Colorado product ended up in New York. Plus, it would probably help that the rookie has experience being the center of media attention, like he was with the Buffaloes, considering the pressure that the New York media market puts on their stars.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles re-tooled the secondary last offseason with the additions of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell. The team is still seeking a third receiver to take some of the weight off of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith's shoulders, though. They've made multiple moves for another receiver, but none of them have panned out.

If Travis Hunter miraculously ended up a Philadelphia Eagle, it would make sense to let him focus on offense if he didn't end up going the two-way route.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL this year. Regression and the injury bug led to them only compiling a 6-11 record, but even that wasn't good enough to secure a top-10 draft pick. That means, in all likelihood, the 49ers will be just on the outside looking in for the Travis Hunter sweepstakes. They might be drafting close enough to his landing area that they could swing a deal for the draft's top prospect, though.

Seattle Seahawks

D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all under contract next season at the receiver position, as are Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen at the cornerback spots. Because of that, it would make sense for the Seahawks to go in a direction other than Travis Hunter. Then again, a lot of those players are hitting the open market in 2025 or have not lived up to expectations recently.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans just went for 1,000-plus receiving yards for the 11th straight time, which sets a league record with Jerry Rice, one of the best players in NFL history. Evans is only getting older, though, and there is no telling how much longer he can keep that streak alive.

Plus, the receiver who lines up opposite of him (Chris Godwin) is both coming off of a major injury and set to hit free agency. On top of all of that, Travis Hunter is originally from the state of Florida, and he was originally expected to play college ball at Florida State. A Hunter homecoming would make a lot of sense for the Buccaneers if they were somehow able to land the talented two-way star.

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels exceeded all expectations during his rookie season. Can you imagine if he had a good group of receivers to throw to? Terry McLaurin is good (but maybe not great), but the rest of the depth chart at the receiver position in Washington was filled out by Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Olamide Zaccheaus, and K.J. Osborn.

Travis Hunter would immediately give the team an elite playmaker at the receiver position, and he would help their biggest weakness on defense, too. The Commanders were forced to trade for Marshon Lattimore because of their struggles in the secondary, but they could still use more help at cornerback.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens looked dominant in their Wild Card victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even so, they've tried and tried again to land a clear-cut number one receiver for perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson to throw to, yet they've only ended up with a bunch of second and third options. Travis Hunter would clearly be the top dog in Baltimore's passing attack.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills seem destined to be dominant as long as Josh Allen is throwing for them. That became clear this year because the team lost so many players in the offseason, but Allen became the MVP frontrunner and led the team to the two-seed in the AFC. Among the offseason departures are Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White.

That is a lot of receivers and defensive backs, coincidently the two spots where Travis Hunter plays. The Bills can't keep depleting the roster around Allen, so if there is any way to secure Hunter's services, Buffalo needs to pull the trigger. The Bills will be picking late in the first round, though, so that is much easier said than done.

Cincinnati Bengals

In 2023, we ranked the Cincinnati Bengals as having the best receiving corps in the NFL, and they proved that to be true in 2024 even after Tyler Boyd bolted for the Tennessee Titans. Ja'Marr Chase has proven himself to be a top three receiver in the NFL, if not the best in the league, as he just became the fifth triple crown winner during the Super Bowl era.

The team is still at risk of losing Tee Higgins in free agency, though. Higgins has shown interest in returning to the Bengals, but he might be the best player set to hit the open market. Joe Burrow will likely be fine regardless of who he is throwing to, but Hunter would certainly be a great Higgins replacement, and he'd boost a defense that really struggled this season. They struggled so much so that the Bengals missed the postseason despite the brilliance of Burrow and Chase (Burrow led the league in passing yards and touchdowns).

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns own the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they are certainly in the running for Travis Hunter. Not to drag the Browns through the mud, but some football fans might concerned about an elite prospect going to Cleveland, considering how many draft failures/busts that they've had throughout the 21st century.

Luckily, former first-overall pick Myles Garrett is one of the best players in the NFL, so he has dispelled any concerns about a draft curse in Cleveland. On offense, Hunter would form a great duo with Jerry Jeudy. Hunter is an athletic freak, while Jeudy is one of the best route runners in football.

On defense, Hunter would join a defensive backfield that already features Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson. Even though the Browns had a rough season, that is still arguably the best cornerback room in football. That depth would allow Hunter to ease into things if he were to play on defense in addition to offense.

Denver Broncos

For the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning and Von Miller, the Denver Broncos returned to the playoffs. That means that they are probably out of range to draft Travis Hunter, but perhaps a trade could still be on the table. After all, Hunter has signaled that he would like to stay in Colorado and play for the Broncos.

Denver has a long history of elite cornerback play, and were that to be the side that Hunter focused on, he could join the ranks of Champ Bailey, Chris Harris Jr., and Aqib Talib as some of the best cornerbacks ever who all suited up for the Broncos. He'd also pair with Patrick Surtain II, a cornerback who seems well on his way to joining the aforementioned players, considering he is the best cornerback currently in the game. It is a lot easier to make the moves necessary to pursue a star player when you know he is interested in playing for you.

Houston Texans

Another team that already has a 2025 postseason win under their belt is the Houston Texans. The team somewhat had to limp into the postseason, but they are gritty and talented. After C.J. Stroud and the offense impressed during his rookie season, they were supposed to carry the load this year, especially with the addition of Stefon Diggs.

Stroud had a sophomore slump, though, and the team suffered a number of injuries. The defense stepped up in a big way, though, largely because of the dominant pass-rushing attack that features Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. Travis Hunter would help get Stroud and the offense back on track, and he would make a good defense even better.

Indianapolis Colts

The root of the Indianapolis Colts' problems this season stemmed from Anthony Richardson, who has so far been a disappointment due to accuracy and injury issues. The raw talent is undeniable, though, and the Colts might not be quite done with their developmental project at quarterback.

Richardson, of course, most thrives with the deep ball. Travis Hunter just happens to be the biggest deep threat in this draft class. In fact, Hunter's 21 receptions for 20 yards or more during his Heisman-winning season were the most in the NCAA.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked last in passing yards allowed this season (4,605). They desperately need help in the secondary, and luckily, they are picking near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft (pick five). Brian Thomas was the Jaguars 2025 first-round pick, and Thomas and Hunter would form a special receiver duo on offense.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions. They also only lost two games in the 2024 regular season, so they are sitting out Wild Card Weekend because they have a first-round bye. The team also has the best player in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. If Travis Hunter somehow ended up in Kansas City, it would be the ultimate example of the rich getting richer, and it would really be unfair for the rest of the league.

Las Vegas Raiders

The closest thing we've seen to Travis Hunter is Charles Woodson. While Woodson was only a part-time player on offense in college, he did get snaps ran for him as an offensive playmaker in addition to shutting things down as a cornerback en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

The Raiders, who were then located in Oakland, were the team that drafted Woodson back in 1998, and it would make a lot of sense to go in a similar direction and snag Hunter if they have the chance to do so. Woodson became a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time interceptions leader, Defensive Player of the Year, and six-time All-Pro member once he became a full-time defensive back in the NFL.

Hunter could follow in his footsteps and go full-time at the cornerback position, the position many think he is better at, or he could stick to playing both ways and try and improve upon the immense amount of accolades Woodson collected during his career. Either way, Hunter is so talented that the expectation for him is to become a Hall of Famer, just like the player he is often compared to.

Los Angeles Chargers

Head coach Jim Harbaugh changed the attitude of the Los Angeles Chargers and turned them into a playoff team by transforming them into more of a grit-and-grind program. This was a necessary change, and it masked the offseason losses of Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Gerald Everett. The Chargers still need to restock on skill position players, though, and Travis Hunter would be a great fit.

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill seemingly requested a trade when the Miami Dolphins lost their last game of the regular season and missed the playoffs. Hill had a down year this season, but he is still undeniably one of the best receivers in the NFL, and if he forced his way out of town he would leave a major hole at the receiver position in Miami. Additionally, Jalen Ramsey is only getting older, and his time as an elite cornerback is running out. He'd certainly be a great mentor for Hunter on that side of the ball, though.

New England Patriots

A week 18 win cost the New England Patriots the first overall pick and potentially the chance to draft Travis Hunter. Now, the team is picking fourth, and they will be doing so with a new coach, as Jerod Mayo was just fired. Quarterback-needy teams are picking near the top of the draft, though, which means the Patriots might still have a shot at the Colorado star.

Hunter would be a great fit in New England, too. The team already has their quarterback of the future (Drake Maye), but the roster is deprived of talent everywhere else. Travis Hunter's ability to play on both sides of the ball would kill two birds with one stone for New England. He would be especially helpful on offense, as the team has arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL.

If there is a NFL coach willing to play a player two ways, it might just be Mike Vrabel. The Patriots just made Vrabel their new head coach, and the former defensive player actually had 10 offensive touchdowns during his career, as Bill Belichick let him play on both sides of the football on occasion. He'd be smart and inclined to let Hunter figure things out on both offense and defense.

New York Jets

We already talked about Hunter being compared to Charles Woodson as an overall player, but when it comes to offense, Garrett Wilson is the player his game most resembles. With Wilson on the New York Jets, and after the trade for Davante Adams, the Jets are probably set at the receiver position.

Even so, the team is a mess, and nobody knows what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. The Jets might be looking to press the reset button, and Hunter would be a great building block. Sauce Gardner is the top cornerback in New York, but he might need a new partner with D.J. Reed set to hit free agency.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs, but they still desperately need more receiver help. They've been rumored to be looking to trade for receivers for a couple of years now, but nothing of significance has come to fruition. Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson are starting on the team alongside George Pickens.

Defense wins championships, but a great defense can only take you so far without some help, and that was illustrated during the team's Wild Card loss to the Ravens. The Steelers will need to find a real long-term quarterback and some players for him to throw to sooner rather than later.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they have their pick of the litter in the class. A lot of teams believe in the philosophy of taking the best player available, and Travis Hunter certainly fits the description, making him well in play for the number one pick.

However, the Titans are much more desperate for a quarterback, considering Will Levis has failed in Tennessee. Most draft experts have Shedeur Sanders as the number one quarterback in the class, but reports indicate that the Titans are interested in Cam Ward and his rocket arm. Additionally, Hunter might miss out on being the first pick because they don't really need cornerback help. In fact, they ranked first in the league in passing defense, only allowing 3,216 passing yards all season long.

The team could use receiver help, though, because DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Chiefs, Treylon Burks has proven to be a massive draft bust, and Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are impending free agents.