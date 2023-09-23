The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back. After an ugly loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Trevor Lawrence and co. are looking to regain control of their offense against division rivals Houston Texans. However, the Jaguars will be without one of their key players for the contest. Zay Jones, one of the Jaguars' key receivers, has been ruled out by the team prior to Sunday's tilt.

In addition, star linebacker Josh Allen is also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Other Jaguars on the injury report include safety Antonio Johnson (out), safety Andrew Wingard (questionable), and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (questionable).

Jones was part of the Jaguars' massively criticized haul in the 2022 offseason. While it wasn't as slammed as the Evan Engram or the Christian Kirk signing, Jones was still criticized. The signing ended up working wonders: Jones caught 82 passes for 823 yards, along with 5 touchdowns. He proved to be a solid WR2 behind Kirk, providing Trevor Lawrence with another weapon to utilize.

With the arrival of Calvin Ridley, Jones now slides down as the WR3 of the Jaguars. That's a luxury to have for a team. Jones had a solid first game against the Colts, catching 5 passes for 55 yards. However, he, like most of the Jags' offense, laid a goose-egg against the Chiefs, not recording a single catch throughout the game.

The good news for the Jaguars is that the Texans' secondary is heavily beat up heading into Week 3. Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr have both been ruled out for their contest. Can Ridley, Lawrence, and the Jacksonville offense hold down the fort and improve to 2-1 in the season?