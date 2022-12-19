By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, thanks to the incredible play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though the team just received some tough injury news that could slow their roll a bit. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson, a key protector of Lawrence on the offensive line, has suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the rest of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Just a brutal blow to Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars offense. Robinson, a former second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has started 75 games in six seasons for Jacksonville.

The 27-year-old, who has been franchise tagged twice, finally got his payday this past offseason as the Jaguars inked him to a three-year, $54 million contract.

The deal ranked Cam Robinson among the ten highest-paid offensive tackles in the league. The Jaguars offensive tackle is one of the more underrated pass protectors in the league, having earned a 74.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Robinson’s presence certainly helped Lawrence, who has enjoyed a second-half breakout that has been a stern reminder to critics as to why he was selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The play of Lawrence has the Jaguars, who are 6-8 after Sunday’s stunning victory over the Dallas Cowboys, right on the cusp of the postseason, as they trail the Tennessee Titans by just a game for the division lead.

Their quest for the postseason just became a bit trickier after they lost Cam Robinson for the rest of the year.