It is not uncommon for a sports team to cheer for the team that eliminated them in the playoffs, and that’s exactly the case with Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Super Bowl LVII.

Although Lawrence made it clear in a latter to Jags fans that he would much rather be playing in Super Bowl LVII than watching from the sidelines, he joined ESPN’s First Take to discuss who he would be cheering for in the NFL’s marquee game with Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark.

“I gotta go with the Chiefs,” Lawrence said. “Just, AFC, the team that beat us — selfishly, I want the team that put us out to win it.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, 27-20, in the AFC Divisional Round. The Jags kept it much closer than most people thought against the powerhouse Chiefs, and the young team certainly has a bright future.

Per Jaguars Wire: “Lawrence singled the Kansas City defense as an underrated unit that could lead the way Sunday. Lawrence was sacked multiple times by the Chiefs in their first meeting and another two times in the Divisional Round. In the latter loss, the Jaguars turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter to end much hope of a comeback.”

Although it was the Kansas City Chiefs that spelled their demise, Lawrence is hoping they win their second Super Bowl in four years when they clash with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kickoff just past 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.