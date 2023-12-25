Despite leaving the Jaguars' loss to the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury, the team doesn't believe Trevor Lawrence's injury is serious.

The Jacksonville Jaguars just can't catch a break, huh. Over the last month or so, the team has dealt with poor play and injuries to many of their key players. The most important player to suffer an injury is unfortunately star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has consistently showed up in the injury report due to various reasons.

After a brutal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lawrence once again suffered another injury. This time, it was a shoulder injury that forced the Jaguars QB to leave the game. With the AFC South title hanging in the balance, there are concerns about Lawrence's availability in the last two weeks. Thankfully, Ian Rapoport reported that the shoulder injury doesn't seem to be serious.

From @GMFB: The latest on Sunday's injuries, with #Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (shin), #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder, MRI today, not serious), and #Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle). pic.twitter.com/ZBoNwd1IVa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2023

Lawrence has been in the injury report for the last month or so. First, it was an ankle injury that threatened his season. After that, he suffered a concussion last week, causing him to nearly miss this game. Now, the Jaguars QB has another ailment that he needs to deal with. Lawrence suffered this injury in the third quarter of their game against the Buccaneers. In the game, Jacksonville failed to score a single touchdown.

Aside from their injury woes, the Jaguars just haven't been performing to the expectations set upon this season. At one point, the Jags were vying for the top seed in the AFC. However, the team has been dreadful in the last month. The offense has always been hit-or-miss, but they've been missing pretty badly in the last two games. The defense, on the other hand, is starting to show cracks, allowing 30 points in three of their last four games.

This week, the Jaguars were at least bailed out by the Texans losing without CJ Stroud and the Colts getting beat up by the Falcons. However, that's just not a sustainable way to win in the NFL. If Jacksonville wants to secure a home game for the playoffs (or just a playoff berth at all), they'll need to figure out how to fix the issues currently plaguing their team.