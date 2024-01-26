Doug Pederson and the Jaguars must focus on the following things this off-season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were a media darling heading into the NFL season but vastly underperformed according to expectations. A 9-8 final record has cast shadows of doubt on Coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence's team heading into the 2024 NFL Draft this April.

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke shocked many fans when he stated that a former All-Pro QB ‘will be a Jaguar' next season. The Jaguars hired a former Falcons coach as the team's newest defensive coordinator.

As the Jaguars head into the offseason, the question is whether or not Pederson's crew has what it takes to win a Super Bowl, or at least make it back to the playoffs again.

The Jaguars have numerous needs to address this offseason if they want to reach those goals.

Jaguars Need #1: Running Game

Ex-Florida Gators star Travis Etienne had over 1,000 yards rushing last season, but Coach Pederson's team still finished just 24th in the National Football League.

Lawrence was second with over 300 yards on the ground, but Jacksonville's offense still finished just 13th in points per game in the NFL.

The Jaguars ranked just 21st in the NFL in red zone offense.

By improving the running game, especially in tight spaces, the Jaguars can open up the offense for a more variable and effective attack.

Last year's third round pick Tank Bigsby out of Auburn could hold the key to improvement as a powerfully built running back with potential to improve red zone efficiency.

Jaguars Need #2: Pass Defense

The Jaguars finished 21st in pass defense last season and 16th in scoring defense.

Those ranks won't get it done if Pederson's team has Super Bowl aspirations for 2024-2025.

An improved pass rush is needed. Jacksonville finished 25th in the NFL in sacks recorded, despite 17.5 sacks combined from linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

The Jags should aim to select the best defensive backs or pass rushers available in the upcoming NFL Draft in hopes of improving those numbers.

Jaguars Need #3: Toughness

The Jaguars became one of the “it” teams in the NFL heading into last season and did not respond.

For the team to take the next step, getting tougher both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball as well as between the ears well help Pederson's team to become a championship contender again.

With big name players like Calvin Ridley, fresh off a scintillating comeback season, Lawrence, Etienne, and rising star Travon Walker, the Jaguars are sure to get every opponent's best shot.

By staying the course and keeping a level head, Jacksonville will gain the type of toughness necessary to become a contender again.

Jaguars Need #4: Patience

The Jags took a step back after an incredible 2022-2023 playoffs season that almost led to a Super Bowl appearance.

If Lawrence and the Jaguars coaching staff, along with fans of the franchise, can ‘take three deep breaths (words of advice borrowed from Michigan national title winning quarterback JJ McCarthy)' and put things into perspective, they'll realize how good they really have it heading into next season.

Jacksonville is incredibly young among its top players group and the best is yet to come in the AFC South.

Pederson has long been one of the best coaches in the National Football League and the team did some great things in 2023-2024.

If Lawrence can continue to provide a steady hand at quarterback and the Jaguars shore up the aforementioned problem areas, it's only a matter of time before they become AFC Title contenders again.