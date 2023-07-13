Like all other NFL teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Jaguars have a talented group of players, there are a few who may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Jaguars' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

The Jaguars' priorities for their 2023 NFL training camp include filling out the roster by doing several things. Of course, they should continue assessing potential signings or trades, making key decisions regarding contracts, and making roster additions or subtractions. These priorities reflect their focus on completing the roster and giving themselves the best chance to succeed in 2023.

They do have a pretty intriguing roster with several areas of focus. For sure, the Jaguars will hope to contend for a playoff spot in 2023. That said, now let's look at the possible cut candidates on the Jaguars' roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

Keep in mind that the Jaguars acquired Calvin Ridley in a trade while he was serving a year-long suspension for gambling on the NFL during an injury. That said, Ridley now holds the top position on the Jaguars' depth chart at wide receiver. He should serve as the go-to receiver for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, there are concerns about how a year off and a potential decline in performance could affect Ridley. If he shows signs of being out of shape or losing his speed, it raises the question of whether the Jaguars would keep him or cut him.

Notably, none of Ridley's $11 million salary is guaranteed. This could be a red flag. It makes him expendable if he fails to meet expectations. Moreover, the Jaguars have the opportunity to avoid draft pick compensation if Ridley is not on the roster next year. That also factors into the team's overall considerations as they aim to build a competitive window. Overall, Ridley's current situation presents both potential upside and risks for the Jaguars. Nonetheless, so much uncertainty makes him a very plausible cut candidate for this team.

calvin ridley 3 touchdown game vs the saints it wasn’t his fault the defense let 40 year old drew brees put them in a blender with a spin move 😭 https://t.co/juA6DKJ7UD pic.twitter.com/GPAxKDvbCJ — 🦄 (@arkeshrayyy) April 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Kendric Pryor

Jacksonville has significantly improved its wide receiver group in recent years. They surprised many with the signing of Christian Kirk, who exceeded expectations by posting over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns last season. As we said, the anticipation is also quite high for Ridley's debut with the Jaguars. As the clear number one option in the offense, Ridley's presence will provide Kirk and other receivers with more opportunities to make plays. Meanwhile, veteran Zay Jones is expected to start as the third option.

Among the remaining nine receivers on the roster, veteran Kendric Pryor, who was signed off waivers last August, faces tough competition. While Pryor may have a chance at the practice squad, it is unlikely given the number of players ahead of him. Don't be shocked to see him get cut if Ridley remains.

3. Snoop Conner

Jacksonville revamped their running back group this offseason with the addition of Tank Bigsby through the draft and the signing of D'Ernest Johnson from the Cleveland Browns. Alongside Travis E'Tienne and JaMycal Hasty, these four players are expected to be the top running backs on the roster. E'Tienne, a versatile back, will serve as the starter, while Bigsby brings size and goal-line ability to the mix. Johnson and Hasty offer all-around skills similar to E'Tienne. They provide the Jaguars with significant depth at the position. As a result, Snoop Conner appears to be the odd man out. In limited action last season, Conner carried the ball 12 times for 42 yards as a rookie. That won't be enough to keep him for 2023.

Looking Ahead

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, particularly for their offense. Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is considered one of the best prospects in recent years, the Jaguars' offense is expected to break out. They should become a force to be reckoned with in 2023. Remember that Lawrence showed significant improvement in 2022, and his continued development will be crucial for the team's success.

The Jaguars made a leap from a 3-14 record to the second round of the playoffs in the previous season. Both their offense and defense also ranked in the top 12. The key for the Jaguars now is to avoid taking a step back and maintain their progress. The team's defense surprised in 2022, and they will look to build on that success. Overall, the Jaguars' outlook for the 2023 season is optimistic, with a talented young quarterback and a team that has shown growth potential.