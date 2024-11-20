After beating Mike Tyson in a boxing match, Jake Paul could join his brother, Logan Paul, in WWE. However, he does not want to have an in-ring role.

He appeared on his brother's Impaulsive podcast and was asked about joining WWE. Jake seemed open to the idea, though he would want to be in a Paul Heyman-type role.

“I would love to [come to WWE],” Paul revealed. “But I would want to be like your Paul Heyman. I wouldn't want to wrestle as much — I could do some s**t — but I'd want to be your sidekick businessman or some s**t.”

Logan Paul then said they could potentially aim to have Jake come into WWE after he retires from boxing. When asked why he can't join now, Logan said, “I guess you could do it now; it's just time-consuming.”

So, we will see if and when Jake Paul joins WWE. He has previously made an appearance, interrupting Logan's match against Roman Reigns at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE. He took out The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) before Solo Sikoa intervened.

Who are Jake and Logan Paul?

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, first gained notoriety for their social media presence. Jake would go on to star in Disney Channel's Bizaardvark from 2016-18, while his brother moved into professional wrestling.

Currently, Jake is coming off a boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson. He made his boxing debut in 2020 and has since fought Nate Robinson, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. However, he has lost to Tommy Fury.

Logan's WWE career

While he is currently on paternity leave, Logan has become one of WWE's top stars on the SmackDown brand. Before and during his professional wrestling career, Paul competed in several boxing matches. He has had matches against KSI, a fellow social media star, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Dillon Danis.

His first appearance in WWE came in 2021. He was invited by Sami Zayn to accompany him to the ring for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. After the match, Logan celebrated with Owens before taking a Stunner.

A few months later, he returned to be a guest on The KO Show. Logan would make his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. They won the match, but Logan turned on The Miz, setting up their match at SummerSlam in August.

His second singles match was against then-Undisputed WWE Champion Reigns at Crown Jewel. Logan may have lost the match, but he showed out. He later returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble, eliminating Seth Rollins before being eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

Paul had a WrestleMania match against Rollins, which he lost. He later competed in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match before facing Ricochet at SummerSlam.

He later won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio and held it for over 270 days. Throughout his reign, he had successful title defenses against Owens and Randy Orton. He eventually lost the championship to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam.