If WWE is #Cinema, as some fans consistently boldly claim, who is the director? Does that fall on Paul “Triple H” Levesque's shoulders? Or is “The Game” more of an executive producer, with individual directors helming each storyline like a television show? Well, in Cody Rhodes' opinion, it's the latter.

That's right, in an interview with WACH FOX, the “American Nightmare” talked about his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline and how, at least in his opinion, Paul Hyeman is the Martin Scorsese of the generational clash between the Rhodes, Anoa'i, and Fatu families.

“I’m always of the thought that my point in the story was just to be the guy who beats them, and I know that sounds really arrogant, but I thought maybe that’s just what I do,” Rhodes said via Fightful. “I’d say from kind of the more behind-the-curtain aspect, that when all is said and done, and people look at how unbelievable that story has been over the years and what it’s done for WWE and WWE’s business, Mr. Paul Heyman should probably be considered kind of the Martin Scorsese behind it all. He’s really a fascinating, unique individual and has a sense of what the audience may want, and they don’t even know they want it. Super genius.”

Alright, technically, Rhodes might not be 100 percent on the money in his analogy, as Heyman doesn't actually write the storylines – as far as we know – let alone direct how they are executed in the moment. Still, he is a major creative force within the storyline while also serving as an on-screen persona, so, in a way, he's more like the Orson Welles of the WWE Universe, as he's helping to write the storyline, works on the execution, and performing his version of Charles Foster Kane. Considering many still believe Citizen Kane is the best movie of all time, that's a pretty good company to keep.

Cody Rhodes reveals which legend he wishes he could have wrestled

Elsewhere on his media run before Crown Jewel, this time in an interview with WLTX, Rhodes revealed which legendary WWE talent he would like likes to wrestle from WWE history, even if they have technically already rubbed elbows in AEW.

“So I always, I change my answer so frequently and then people online, this is a polarizing subject. So I always say like the answer is going to change a lot,” Rhodes declared via Fightful. “But I had recently started thinking the way I am as a wrestler and I guess a character and how I fit into WWE, I'd really like to get in there with Jake ‘The Snake' Roberts. Because Jake The Snake, when he was a bad guy, was really just like psychologically menacing and different. He wasn't yelling. It wasn't the like big bombastic 80s promos. He was really sinister, like ahead of his time. But Jake Roberts.”

Now, for long-time fans of Rhodes' career, he has technically already worked a program with “The Snake” while he was managing Lancer Archer in AEW, with the duo mixing it up on the mic on multiple occasions. Still, considering Roberts was in his mid-60s at the time, the “American Nightmare” opted against hitting a CrossRhodes, even if that would have really heated up his heel turn.