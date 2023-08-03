Mike Tyson believes Jake Paul will save boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer returns to the ring when he faces former UFC star Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing match Saturday night in Dallas, Texas.

Despite his 6-1 professional record, many purists are not a fan of Paul or any other YouTuber entering the boxing space as they feel it tarnishes the sport's image.

Tyson, however, not only feels Paul is a shining light for the sport — he also feels the former Disney star has done a lot more for the sport than some current champions.

“He did more for boxing than some of the champions did,” Tyson said in the new Netflix movie Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (via USA Today). “We got to keep this guy bright because he’s going to save boxing – as long as he continues to fight.

“He got the light, you know what I mean? He’s touched. He got the light.”

Paul has certainly brought more eyeballs to the sport.

He's also promoting fighters such as Amanda Serrano as well as up and coming talent with his Most Valuable Promotions while campaigning for better fighter pay with his plans for a union.

That said, it's quite the bold statement from Tyson not because of Paul being the one to save the sport, but because boxing is on fire right now.

This year, we've got some of the biggest fights we never expected such as Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia and the recent welterweight title unification clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

There was also the lightweight title clash between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko, the war between Caleb Plant and David Benavidez and Naoya Inoue's junior featherweight title fight against Stephen Fulton.

All that is without mentioning the fights coming up such as Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte and Haney's slated super lightweight debut against WBC champion Regis Prograis.

Then again, Tyson was saying words for Paul's Netflix movie.