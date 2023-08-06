Jake Paul returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in their 10-round, 185-pound boxing match last night in Dallas, Texas. Afterward, he brought up the possibility of a $10 million rematch with Diaz in MMA under the PFL banner, which the latter seemed to reciprocate in terms of interest. But while Paul is in fact contracted to PFL where he will compete in a new Super Fight division, there's no guarantee another fight with Diaz will happen either. It's very possible that Paul continues his venture into the boxing world.

So with that said, here are three options that Jake Paul could fight following his win over Nate Diaz.

3. Jorge Masvidal

In the buildup to Saturday night's bout, Diaz was viewed by many as the final MMA boss for Paul. After he got his win, Paul also declared that his rivalry with MMA fighters — at least in a boxing ring — was over.

That said, there could be one more MMA boss that could pique his interest in Jorge Masvidal. It's a fight Paul had been calling for in the past and Masvidal more than definitely fits the former Disney star's criteria of being an ex-UFC fighter after he retired earlier this year. Masvidal is also a massive name like Diaz and many would argue he's a much better boxer and bigger threat than the Stockton native as well.

And despite his retirement, Masvidal has hinted at returning to competition again and even had what appeared to be a staged confrontation with Paul earlier this summer. Planting the seeds? Perhaps. The UFC would still need to give him permission, but it's possible the win over Diaz did enough for Paul's stock to convince Masvidal to fight him after previously having reservations.

“Definitely, I would box,” Masvidal said on the B.S. podcast (via MMA Fighting). “That’s something I wanted to do, especially as I started progressing more in my skill set. I have a pro boxing fight, it took place like 14 or 15 years ago. Boxing was like my first love.

“So I would definitely do a boxing match if the UFC would permit me. They would have to give me permission. They’d have to be like, ‘Yeah, go do your thing.’ If not, can’t do no boxing match.”

While his priority seemed to be a rematch with Diaz under MMA rules, it's no secret that Paul wants to run things back with Fury. After all, it was Fury who handed him his first professional defeat earlier this year and Paul would love nothing more than to get that one back as well to show how far he's come from that setback.

For now, Fury takes on KSI in a boxing match taking place on Oct. 14, but should he come out on top as expected, perhaps the pair could run things back early next year in a fight that should do well in the box office if it's anything like the first encounter.

“It's going to happen, it's going to happen for sure,” Paul said back in May. “I think it was a great fight, it was entertaining, it was the biggest pay-per-view buys in boxing for the last two years so I think we have to run it back. Tommy is down and I'm excited for that.”

KSI

A Jake Paul vs. KSI fight just looks destined to happen at some point. And if there ever was a better time, it's now.

Paul and KSI clearly don't like each other and have been going at each other on social media for ages over a potential fight. KSI even mocked Paul for his performance against Diaz.

That Jake Paul performance was terrible 😂 October 14th you get to watch a real fight and challenge pic.twitter.com/BO6WjsRpIY — ksi (@KSI) August 6, 2023

He would also go on to mock Paul's aspirations of becoming a boxing world champion and claimed he'd destroy his legacy by doing what he couldn't and that's defeating Fury. That led to Paul retorting back: “You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. I'm helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would f**k you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy work.”

KSI will understandably be a betting underdog against Fury. After all, he mainly competes in exhibitions — as Paul mentioned — with his only pro fight being a split decision win over Logan Paul back in Nov. 2019. Not to mention, he'll be fighting a pro boxer in Fury who already outclassed Paul.

However, if he is able to somehow come out on top against Fury, the script couldn't be written any better — Paul should fight him next.