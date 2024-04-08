The New York Knicks picked up a 122-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, which was a huge win when it comes to the seeding in the Eastern Conference heading into the NBA Playoffs, and Jalen Brunson revealed what the secret is to the Knicks' chemistry.
“We low-key hate each other, but we like each other,” Jalen Brunson said after the game. “We always joke on each other. We always find something to make fun of the other person. Somehow that turns into great team chemistry, so that's our makeup right now.”
The Knicks moved to 46-32 with the win over the Bucks, and it makes things interesting heading into the last few games of the season. Brunson had a great game, putting up 43 points to lead the way scoring for the Knicks, while also putting up eight rebounds and six assists.
New York was outscored by six in the first quarter and by five in the second quarter, so the Knicks were trailing by 11 at halftime. The third quarter was monstrous, as the Knicks outscored the Bucks 39-24 to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter. Then, the Knicks outscored the Bucks 33-24 to secure the 122-109 win.
Knicks hitting their stride without Julius Randle
The Knicks will not have Julius Randle for the rest of the regular season or the playoffs due to his shoulder injury. However, they did get some help with OG Anunoby returning as of late. OG Anunoby did not shoot well, going 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-5 from three. The elbow injury might be impacting his shooting, and the Knicks will miss that if he remains ineffective, but his defense makes New York tough to deal with on that end of the floor, especially with the center duo of Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson no intact as well.
With Brunson carrying the load for the Knicks from a scoring perspective, the signing of Donte DiVincenzo has helped offset the loss of scoring that the Julius Randle injury caused. Donte DiVincenzo owns the record for most three-point shots made in a single season in Knicks history. He scored 26 in the game against the Bucks, and will undoubtedly be an important part of New York's playoff run.
Isaiah Hartenstein put up 18 in the win as well, and he has been a vital part of the Knicks this year. That will remain the case in the playoffs, and he will likely get a significant contract this summer. Josh Hart is also a do-it-all type of player for the Knicks, whether that is grabbing rebounds, running the floor on the fast-break or dishing out assists.
The Knicks finish with games agains the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and then one more against the Bulls to end the regular season.