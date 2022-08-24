Jalen Reagor among 4 Eagles players who need a big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

The NFL preseason is winding down as teams look to cut their rosters down to 53 men in preparation for the regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles are no different and there have been some notable players around the bubble making their case way they deserve a roster slot.

Perhaps the player with the most attention on him has been Jalen Reagor. The former first-round pick has struggled to find his footing through his first two seasons in the NFL. Through two years, Reagor has recorded just 64 catches for 695 yards. The Eagles have made some notable additions to the wide receiver position around him which has made his Eagles’ future look murky. Guys like AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal have climbed above the TCU product on the depth chart and made his talent more expandable.

Reagor certainly finds himself on the list of players needing to have a good week as the third preseason game approaches. He has had a mostly positive preseason thus far but will be looking to cement a spot for himself. The speedster is far from the only player who finds himself on the bubble as the cuts approach. Here are three other names that must make a strong impression to claim their roster spot.

Eagles players who need big preseason Week 3 ahead of 53-man roster cuts

Devon Allen

One player who has made an impressive impact thus far in camp is Devon Allen. The track star is known for his speed as he placed first in three 110-meter hurdle events this year. He also recorded the third-fastest time in track and field history at a race at the New York Grand Prix. Allen put this speed on display with his 55-yard touchdown in the Eagles’ recent preseason matchup with the Browns.

Devon Allen, THE FASTEST MAN IN THE WORLD in 110 Hurdles this year, goes blazing down the football field FOR A TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/75hCEM298B — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 21, 2022

Just like Reagor, Allen has some stiff competition within the wide receiver room. The Eagles handed him a three-year deal worth $2.5 million this offseason, but only $40,000 is guaranteed if he does not make the 53-man roster. The touchdown he had against the Brown was a clear tease at what he is capable of, but Allen needs to continue showing his ability. The Oregon product has not played organized football since 2016 as he has been focusing on his track career. It is not surprising that there is a learning curve but continuing to build off his production is important. Having an impressive third game of the preseason would go a major way toward helping him clinch a spot on the roster.

Jason Huntley

The Eagles running back competition has become much more open than many expected. Miles Sanders has been the projected lead back but has not been able to entirely hold onto this role. Sanders has battled some injury concerns and his side-to-side style of running has not fully meshed with the Eagles’ offensive line. The Penn State product has missed time during training camp and his durability concerns have become a theme in recent years.

This has led Nick Sirianni to use more of a running-back-by-committee style of play call. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott have each had some positive flashes and likely secured a spot on the roster. If Jason Huntley wants to ensure the Eagles elect to keep him as a fourth running back he must prove his worth with an impressive performance in Week 3. During the two seasons he has been with Philly so far, he has received just 18 carries for 70 yards.

In the opening preseason matchup against the Jets, Huntley had 16 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. In the second matchup against the Browns, he had just 8 carries for 22 yards. While the number of reps should not be read into too much in the preseason, the longest rush in all of these touches being just 8 yards is somewhat concerning. Huntley will need to have a strong Week 3 performance as he looks to continue his NFL career in midnight green.

Carson Strong

While this may be more about opportunity than his actual performance, the future of Carson Strong currently does not appear likely to be on the Eagles. The former Nevada quarterback had some really promising flashes in college and has a number of the NFL tools that teams target. The biggest red was with his injury history which is likely the reason he went undrafted.

Through two preseason games, Strong has had just one pass attempt which fell incomplete. In contrast, Reid Sinnett has had some real positive flashes and seems to have cemented himself as the third-string quarterback. As the preseason winds down it should be expected that the deeper reserves get more of an opportunity. If Carson Strong is to secure a place within the Eagles franchise, he must capitalize on this opportunity when it occurs.