It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a James Madison-Marshall prediction and pick. Find out how to watch James Madison-Marshall.

This is not a blue-blood matchup in college basketball or a game which will garner major national headlines, but it certainly rates as an intriguing contest on the Thursday night slate in the sport. James Madison is 2-1 in the Sun Belt Conference standings. The Dukes are one game behind league leaders South Alabama and Troy, so JMU wants to make sure it stays just one game behind the top teams in the SBC. James Madison also wants to keep pace with the other three teams in the Sun Belt which are also 2-1 in league play through three games. A loss here would shove JMU downward in the standings and force the Dukes to climb past five teams in the remainder of the season. Winning here means the Dukes can stay in the top tier and would put pressure on other Sun Belt teams to stay in the hunt. Road wins are very precious in conference play. Winning this game would restack the odds in James Madison's favor.

Marshall is 1-2 in the Sun Belt, so the enormity of this game for the Thundering Herd requires absolutely no explanation. Marshall has lost three of its last four games, and in two of those three losses, the Herd failed to score 60 points. Their offense is stuck, and it needs to find a spark here against James Madison. Marshall is coming off a wrenching 58-57 loss to Troy, one of the co-leaders in the Sun Belt. Marshall's defense was more than good enough to win, but too many empty possessions came back to haunt the Thundering Herd in a loss they have to battle back from. The worst thing in the world for Marshall would be to allow the Troy loss to bleed into this game and completely destroy this team's sense of confidence. It's a real gut-check moment for Marshall in just the second week of January. Sometimes, season-defining events can come earlier, not later, in an overall journey.

James Madison just did grind out a 67-62 win over Arkansas State in Sun Belt competition. The Dukes received a good test from the Red Wolves and had the right answers down the stretch. JMU will try to build on that game and do something good teams manage to do: Revel in the difficulty of a challenge. That Arkansas State game wasn't easy, but the Dukes pulled through it. JMU would love to develop and affirm an identity is a team which is built for a physical, grinding slugfest in which every basket is contested and points come at a premium. If James Madison can develop a “last man standing” mentality, it would enhance its chances of being able to rise to the top in a contentious and balanced Sun Belt Conference this season.

How to Watch James Madison vs Marshall

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why James Madison Will Cover The Spread/Win

James Madison is playing better ball than Marshall, especially in high-leverage moments. It's hard to trust a Marshall team which has lost three of four.

Why Marshall Will Cover The Spread/Win

This game is the whole season for Marshall. Expect the Thundering Herd to play with more desperation and urgency than JMU. That will make the difference.

Final James Madison-Marshall Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Marshall, but this game is a total coin flip. Pass.

Final James Madison-Marshall Prediction & Pick: Marshall moneyline