The James Madison Dukes take on the Old Dominion Monarchs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our James Madison Old Dominion prediction and pick. Find how to watch James Madison Old Dominion.

The James Madison Dukes made one of the first really big statements of the college basketball season. In their opening game, the Dukes went to East Lansing and the Breslin Center to face Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans, who began the season ranked in the top five. James Madison stunned Michigan State in overtime, a victory which was supremely surprising not just because it came against Izzo and a top-five team, but because it occurred in an extended-length game. Usually, when a heavy favorite is able to survive regulation time and gets five more minutes versus an underdog — particularly at home — that team wins. Not on this night. James Madison continued to play freely, while Michigan State could not shake the pressure of the occasion. James Madison let everyone know what it was capable of.

Yet, as great as that win was, JMU had another special game in store for everyone. The Dukes looked dead in the water, trailing Kent State by five points in the final seconds of regulation. Yet, they got scores on two straight possessions with an offensive foul on Kent State in between those scores. The Dukes pulled off a magic act and beat Kent State in another overtime game. Those two wins set the tone for the rest of JMU's nonconference season. Now we'll begin to find out if the Dukes — with a target squarely on their backs — can continue to win when everyone wants to take them down.

Here are the James Madison-Old Dominion College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: James Madison-Old Dominion Odds

James Madison Dukes: -6.5 (-112)

Old Dominion Monarchs: +6.5 (-108)

Over: 154.5 (-118)

Under: 154.5 (-108)

How To Watch James Madison vs Old Dominion

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why James Madison Could Cover the Spread

The James Madison Dukes have established an identity — not an identity of dominance, but of poise and composure. When this team gets into tough situations, it rises and improves instead of shrinking in the moment. This is a mentally tough and resilient team, which is something that can't be taught. JMU entered this season and immediately responded well in high-pressure situations. It's not as though this team needed a few weeks to learn how to win. It started winning right away. That is impressive, and it's one of the most striking aspects of this team. It's hard to bet against a team which

Why Old Dominion Could Cover the Spread

The James Madison win over Michigan State remains impressive, but it's not nearly as much of an achievement as it first seemed to be. Michigan State has lost several games since that JMU defeat, and the Spartans look like a very ordinary team with a low ceiling and a profile which was greatly overvalued based on a lot of assumptions and premature conclusions. It's admirable that James Madison has already passed some overtime tests, but living on the edge like that is an invitation to losing games outright, not merely losing against the spread. Old Dominion can certainly keep this game close and cover.

Final James Madison-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

The reality of James Madison's success is complicated and not clear-cut. Stay away from this game as a result.



Final James Madison-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick: Old Dominion +6.5