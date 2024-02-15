Jameskii drops various revelations surrounding recently deceased Twomad.

The death of Twomad surprised the internet, thanks to it happening seemingly out of nowhere. Although content creator deaths are normally followed by a celebration of the person’s life, that isn’t the case for Twomad. Soon after his death, fellow contact creator Jameskii posted and talked about Twomad being a rapist and a pedophile, as well as his attempted murder attempts.

I can finally say it. Twomad was a rapist and a pedophile. Over the past few years he tried to murder me multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he's done. He wanted to take out multiple innocent lives by… — Jameskii (@Jameskii) February 14, 2024

Jameskii starts the post on his X (formerly Twitter) by simply stating that he can “finally say” that Twomad “was a rapist and a pedophile.” He expounds on this later in the post by stating that Twomad “continued to prey on the vulnerable even after the police got involved, including a 13 y/o in mental hospital”. A reply in the thread corroborated this, saying that Twomad “used to post pictures of her in his Instagram”. He provided some pictures as proof, however, he did not reveal the girl’s socials “so people don’t harass her.”

Other than being a rapist and pedophile, Jameskii also mentions that “over the past few years”, Twomad had “tried to murder [Jameskii] multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things [Twomad]’s done.” The attempted murder claims don’t stop with just Jameskii, as he also mentioned that Twomad “wanted to take out multiple innocent lives by getting behind a wheel and going head on on freeway while being high on illegal drugs”. He did not succeed as “he overdosed before killing everybody”, however, according to the post, “he tried it again.”

Jameskii also mentioned in the post although Twomad had been doing all these things, he was still “trying to help law enforcement to make sure [Twomad]’s safe, doesn’t get hurt and doesn’t harm anybody.” He closes the post off by saying that he will “address a lot of stuff” after he has collected his thoughts. Should he upload a follow-up, we will be sure to let you know.

Various accounts have quote reposted Jameskii’s account, showing support for the content creator, as well as corroborating his situation. RubberRoss, for example, said that he “witnessed first hand Twomads threats on James’ life during TwitchCon”. EightSidedSquare also backed Jameskii up, saying that when the two were roommates “from June to December 2023”, “Twomad’s harassment, threats, and immaturity affected nearly every day of our lives.”

Jameskii’s last post on his X account back in September of 2023 talks about a restraining order which, based on his reposts at the time, were likely for Twomad. The restraining order was to keep X user Goldibell safe. Goldibell has recently posted about Twomad’s death, saying that she was “not celebrating” his death. Although she thinks that he is “a terrible, terrible person”, she “feels terrible for his family”, and that she is “not happy he’s dead.” She also mentioned how people “tried to help teach him how to properly dose his drugs”, something that aligns with what Jameskii was saying in his post (regarding making sure Twomad was safe).

Unsurprisingly, fans of the content creator, or doubters in general, are calling Jameskii and company out for the timing of their posts. Some are saying that the accusations don’t have any proof, something that replies were eager to provide. Yet others were saying that they were just trying to pander to the algorithm so that they can get views.

As mentioned above, we will have to wait for the entire story from Jameskii to get an even clearer picture of the entire situation. Once Jameskii posts his side of the story, we will be sure to cover that as well.