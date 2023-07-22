Jamie Foxx is addressing his medical emergency for the first time. In a new video, the Oscar-winning actor thanked his family for being there for him.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said as he discussed the medical complication he suffered back in April.

“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” the actor continued, adding, “And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these.”

As several outlets reported that Jamie's family was “preparing for the worse,” the actor's daughter Corrine took to social media to debunk said rumors.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

In the new video, the Soul actor explained why he decided not to let fans in during this difficult time. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting and you know wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn't want you to see me like that man,” Foxx shared.

“You know I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

“Now you know by being quiet sometimes things you know get out of hand,” he said as he referred to some media outlets saying he was “blind” or was “paralyzed.” Jamie shot down both of those rumors but said that the medical scare did have him go “to hell and back.”

Gratefully, things are looking brighter for the actor.

“And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work,” he said.

“I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain't (I think I've got a good one out), and songs that I sing. … I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on earth because of God, man.”

He ended the video by saying, “I'm on my way back.”

You can watch the full video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cu_Iog9tJIk/?