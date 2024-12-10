Jason Kelce might not be allowed back in this city — just kidding. Kelce made a joke about the “b***hole and armpit of America” after a sportscaster came for his home city of Springfield, OH.

On “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, Kelce and Mina Kimes called the former Philadelphia Eagles home city ‘The Armpit of America's B***-Crack” when mentioning the former NFL player's new ESPN show's location. The camera later panned to AT&T Stadium where they were reporting on the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals game and Kelce took a jab at Dallas calling it “also the b**hole and armpit of America.”

Kelce's co-hosts attempted to ignore his comment as their voices overpowered his in disagreement. However, Kelce decided to defend himself and insisted it was just a joke.

“It was just a joke! Because of what Mina said,” Kelce told his coworkers.

“Was it?” his co-hosts asked.

“We're having fun here, I love Dallas,” Kelce insisted.

Take a look at the moment below:

Jason Kelce On His New ESPN Show

Kelce is going to star in his own show on ESPN. The show titled, “They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce” is set to begin on Jan. 3, 2025. The new sports show will have five episodes with the last one ending the weekend before the Super Bowl.

Keith Cossrow, the vice president of NFL Films, spoke about the one feature that Kelce wanted to include in his late night show.

“‘I want to have a live band with horns,’” Cossrow told The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 3 of Kelce's request. “‘It’s got to have a horn section. And I want to shoot it in Philly, and I want you guys to produce it.’ We were like, ‘We’re in, we’ll figure this out.’ I got goosebumps.”

Cossrow shared that Kelce was inspired by athletes who have had success outside of their sport.

“[He said], ‘No matter where I go, there’s one thing I want to do. I want to make a late-night show,’” Cossrow continued. “‘I grew up watching Conan [O’Brien] and [David] Letterman, and they’re my heroes, and I love what Bill Maher does with the panel on Friday nights on HBO, and I want to have a late-night show about sports, and I want to do it once a week.’”

The former Eagles tight end retired from football earlier this year.