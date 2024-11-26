While many try to discount professional wrestling, NFL legend Jason Kelce is impressed with WWE after appearing at WrestleMania XL.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kelce discussed his experience at WrestleMania XL (around the 31:50 mark). He also fired back at anyone who calls WWE “fake” and praised the workers.

“It was a blast. It was a ton of fun. Everybody made it a lot of fun,” Kelce said of working WrestleMania XL. “A lot of people say, ‘Wrestling is fake,' or whatever, right? And it's like, well, so is the TV show you're watching, right?

“But you can still have a level of respect for the amazing physical specimens that are doing outrageous things in front of you. At speed, it might be choreographed a bit, but, it's still nonetheless very impressive,” he continued.

Add Kelce to the list of celebrity fans of WWE. Vanessa Hudgens, star of High School Musical, was seen on the November 25, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. She wore a Roman Reigns T-shirt and acknowledged the Tribal Chief.

Jason Kelce's wild WWE WrestleMania XL spot

At WrestleMania XL, which took place in Philadelphia, Pennyslvania, Kelce and his former Eagles teammate Lane Johnson assisted Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

They sat ringside in Luchador masks akin to what Rey Mysterio wears. Escobar and Dominik attempted to cheat, as the latter grabbed a chair from the ringside area.

However, Kelce and Johnson were not going to let that fly. After throwing Dominik into the ring post, they tossed him into the ring. This set Escobar and Dominik up for a 619, which won the match for Rey and Andrade.

After the match, Kelce and Johnson took off their masks. They celebrated with the L.W.O. (Latino World Order) as the crowd went wild.

While Kelce did not answer Eisen's question about wanting to do another spot with WWE, they would likely love to have him back. Keep an eye out the next time WWE rolls into Philadelphia.

Kelce is not the only recent celebrity to get involved in a match. At SummerSlam in August, Jelly Roll delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory. That same night, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) was involved in Logan Paul's match against LA Knight.

WWE has made Paul one of their top stars since he joined the company as an in-ring performer. He held the United States Championship for over 270 days.