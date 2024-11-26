During the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens acknowledged the Only Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

She was shown in the crowd during the latest RAW episode. Hudgens first acknowledged Reigns, holding her index finger to the sky like the Bloodline does. She is seen wearing a shirt with Reigns' face on it, signifying her favorite wrestler.

She also did Bianca Belair's signature hair flip during another cut to her in the audience. Belair usually does that as she skips to the ring.

Has Vanessa Hudgens been to other WWE events?

This is not Vanessa Hudgens' first WWE rodeo. She previously attended WrestleMania XL, which took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ironically, Bronson Reed, who is a part of the new Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames, responded. He posted a link to his T-shirt on WWEShop.com and said, “Here's a link to a good t[-]shirt.”

Who is WWE's Tribal Chief Roman Reigns?

Since 2020, Reigns has been the WWE's Tribal Chief. He returned from a hiatus taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020 with Paul Heyman by his side.

He quickly won the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Payback. Reigns would hold the championship for over 1,300 days until WrestleMania XL.

During his record-breaking reign, Reigns also won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. This resulted in the titles being unified into the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Throughout his title reign, he successfully defended the championship against the likes of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, Lesnar, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes.

Finally, at WrestleMania XL, the reign ended. Rhodes defeated Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, a year after his unsuccessful challenge for the title at WrestleMania 39.

After losing the championship, Reigns took a hiatus. He was absent while Solo Sikoa, his former enforcer of the Bloodline, created his own version of the stable.

He returned at SummerSlam in August 2024, helping Rhodes retain his championship against Sikoa. Reigns and Rhodes subsequently teamed at Bad Blood to take on Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. At Crown Jewel, Reigns and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) were unsuccessful in defeating Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Fatu in a six-man tag team match.

At the upcoming Survivor Series PLE, Reigns and The Usos will team with Sami Zayn and CM Punk to take on the new Bloodline (Sikoa, Fatu, Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed).