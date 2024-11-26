One of the perks of your brother Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift is free Eras Tour tickets, according to Jason Kelce. However, the older Kelce brother does not want to take advantage of the “Cruel Summer” singer's gesture.

While on The Rich Eisen Show, Kelce revealed that Swift offered him tickets for anyone he wants to see the Eras Tour (around the 19:20 mark). Luckily, he has not had to call in that favor.

“Thankfully, I don't get a lot of people reaching out for Taylor Swift tickets, it is an immediate no, but I don't get a lot of that,” he said. “As much as Taylor has said she will take care of anyone I ask for.

“She's great, but I still say no to everybody. I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that, I don't want to put that position out there. She's been nothing but lovely to our family, she's a wonderful person, and I don't want that to be a dynamic,” Kelce continued.

That said, Jason and Travis Kelce have seen Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Travis has even appeared on stage with his girlfriend while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Jason and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Swift originated from a conversation with Jason on the New Heights podcast. Travis revealed he saw the Eras Tour and tried to give her his phone number after the show. However, she did not greet her VIP guests.

A few months later, Swift attended Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Her relationship with Travis blossomed and they have been going steady since.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Swift went to 13 of the Chiefs' games, including their Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

So far in the 2024 NFL season, she has went to five of the Chiefs' games. All of the games she has attended have been home games, as she is yet to travel for a game. With the Eras Tour winding down, she may be free to travel to more games as the postseason approaches.

Currently, Swift is on a short break before performing the final three games of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She will play three shows from December 6-8.

The final shows will mark the end of the blockbuster tour. The Eras Tour's itinerary consisted of 149 total shows during its run. Swift took the tour all over the world during its run.

Every night, Swift celebrates her entire discography. She plays songs from almost all of her albums. Additionally, she performs a few deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set.