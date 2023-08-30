Suicide Squad director David Ayer revealed that he was on the brink of becoming the head of DC's movies before his film faced heavy criticism. Ayer opens up about the struggle of overcoming regret in a recent episode of the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast.

Ayer recalled a buzz among executives, suggesting his potential takeover within DC during the production of Suicide Squad. He compared the behind-the-scenes dynamics to “Game of Thrones,” describing the intense palace politics.

But despite the initial buzz surrounding Suicide Squad's release in 2016, the movie disappointed both DC and Warner Bros.

Now, it did rake in box office revenue. But critics panned it for its clumsy writing, subpar visuals, and lackluster plot. Suicide Squad director David Ayer lamented that Warner Bros.' interference drastically deviated from his original vision.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They didn't test Batman v. Superman, so their expectations were different. They were hit hard by the critics. Then they decided to transform David Ayer's dark and soulful film into a comedic one.”

Currently, Ayer is in talks with current DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, who directed his own version of Suicide Squad in 2021, about potentially releasing the much-discussed “Ayer Cut.” While its release remains uncertain, Ayer holds onto hope for its eventual availability.

Will Smith supports the idea and cites unused footage. Jared Leto, who played Joker, envisions an alternative version as well. “Absolutely! Why not? Why wouldn't they? Why wouldn't they? I mean, that's what streaming's for, right?”

As 2016 Suicide Squad director David Ayer continues his hope to redeem her directing reputation, fans and industry watchers eagerly await whether the “Ayer Cut” will eventually see the light of day, potentially offering a new perspective on a troubled production.