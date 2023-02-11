Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a bit of an uncertain NFL Draft projection after in injury-riddled 2022 season for the Ohio State football program. Don’t tell that to his former Buckeyes teammate and New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson, though. Wilson was asked if Smith-Njigba is the number-one wideout in the 2023 NFL Draft. His response was a bold one, per PFF College.

Wilson said that if Jaxon Smith-Njigba is not the first wideout off the board in the NFL Draft, that there’s “a problem.”

Of course, if anyone would know the true talent of Smith-Njigba, it’s Wilson.

Consider that during Wilson’s stellar 1000-yard campaign that led to him being selected with the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it was actually Jaxon Smith-Njigba- and not Wilson or Chris Olave- that led Ohio State football in receptions and receiving yards.

The last time Ohio State football fans saw a healthy Smith-Njigba, he was torching the Utah Utes to the tune of 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the 2021 Rose Bowl.

But a 2022 campaign that saw him appear in just three games and miss the College Football Playoff is hurting his NFL Draft stock, as some mocks have him falling out of the first round entirely.

And Wilson, who isn’t buying that Smith-Njigba isn’t the best wideout in the NFL Draft, would surely be shocked if he heard that his former Ohio State football teammate is being rated so lowly.

It could work out in Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s favor, as his potential slide down NFL Draft boards could result in him joining a better roster, giving the Ohio State football star a chance to win right off the bat.