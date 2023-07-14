In Jay-Z's hometown in the New York borough, the Brooklyn Public Library honored the rapper with an exhibit of his life and career. There, some of his lyrics covered the Central Library Building, and the exhibit celebrated his illustrious career, from his many awards to album covers, per The Hollywood Reporter.

During the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Jay-Z was surprised yet delighted with the exhibit. As he entered the building, a band featuring Emmy-winning musical director Adam Blackstone played some of his hits. His daughter Blue Ivy Carter walked by his side and everyone cheered for the music legend.

Inside featured The Book of Hov, which included various photos of the rapper like portraits, concert snapshots, magazine and album covers. Also on display was the Brooklyn Nets jersey he wore during his first show at Barclays Center in 2012. There was also his bevy awards and honors, including an Emmy, Grammy, Peabody and inductions into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, where Jay-Z became the first rapper to enter, and his platinum plaques.

There was also a replica Baseline Studios, the Manhattan sanctuary where Jay-Z recorded The Blueprint and The Black Album. Also, there was the 2022 letter from Roc Nation and Midwest Innocence Project asking the Justice Department to investigate the Kansas City Police Department.

Those who attended included: Lil Uzi Vert, Babyface, Victor Cruz, Jerrod Carmichael, Fat Joe, Jayson Tatum, Ella Mai, Angie Martinez, Charlamagne tha God, Tamika Mallory, June Ambrose, Kevin Liles, Steve Stoute, Michael Rubin, Stephen Hill, Zane Lowe, Tinashe, and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.