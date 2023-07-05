Gloria Carter, mother of Jay-Z, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Roxanne Wiltshire, in a stunning wedding held in Tribeca, New York during the first weekend of July 2023, TMZ reports.

The joyous celebration was attended by numerous friends and family members, including notable celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts. Of course, the power couple themselves, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, were front and center to support Gloria as she exchanged vows with her partner.

Beyoncé, known for her impeccable fashion sense, showcased a fashion-forward ensemble for the special occasion. She took to Instagram on July 4, 2023, to share photos of her attire. The Grammy Award-winning artist donned a peach corseted dress complemented by a pink furry coat, a pink embroidered handbag, dangling earrings, and wore her hair in loose waves tied back in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Awwww Beyoncé and Blue at Gloria’s wedding 😭 pic.twitter.com/d1bgdpZpzk — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) July 3, 2023

Even Blue Ivy, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, dressed up for the affair. The young fashionista donned a floor-length sage green Reformation gown made of silk, accentuated with a chain necklace and strappy heels.

This wedding holds particular significance as Gloria Carter publicly came out as a lesbian in Jay-Z's 2017 track, Smile. In the song, she bravely shared her experience of living in the shadows as a gay woman. Jay-Z has been immensely supportive of his mother, acknowledging her journey and sharing her story. At the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, he gave a heartfelt shoutout to Gloria, expressing his gratitude for allowing him to tell her story.

The wedding of Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire not only celebrates their love and commitment but also signifies an important moment of acceptance and celebration within the LGBTQ+ community. It serves as a testament to the power of love, inclusivity, and support within families.

As the newlywed couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives, their union stands as a symbol of love triumphing over adversity and reinforces the importance of embracing and honoring one's authentic self.